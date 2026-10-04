Dr. Andrew Detty Discusses AI Risks and Uses in Health

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms health information access, nearly three-quarters of physicians now incorporate AI into their practices, according to survey data from the American Medical Association. Patients increasingly turn to these systems for rapid guidance due to high healthcare costs and appointment delays, presenting both new opportunities and distinct clinical risks.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Verify Output: AI chatbots lack access to your complete medical history and can generate medical errors, requiring careful human oversight.

AI chatbots lack access to your complete medical history and can generate medical errors, requiring careful human oversight. Know the Limits: Use digital tools strictly for general wellness education or visit preparation, never for self-diagnosis or treatment decisions.

Use digital tools strictly for general wellness education or visit preparation, never for self-diagnosis or treatment decisions. Protect Privacy: Review data privacy policies before sharing sensitive personal health records with third-party software agents.

Why Patients Turn to Artificial Intelligence for Medical Answers

Patients are navigating digital health platforms in unprecedented numbers. According to survey data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, the speed of information was a major reason for most respondents seeking health information via AI. At the same time, respondents pointed to the rising cost of seeing a healthcare provider and ongoing difficulties in securing timely clinical appointments.

Dr. Andrew Detty, a board-certified family medicine physician and member of the Board of Directors for the Columbus Medical Association, acknowledged that AI may be filling a real gap for many users in central Ohio and beyond. Doctors generally prefer that individuals stay informed through self-education, particularly since about half of Google searches now feature AI overviews—meaning people might encounter AI-generated content without actively searching for it.

Use Case Risk Level Recommended Approach Logistics (Finding clinics, covered providers) Low Safe for general use without sharing sensitive health data. General health literacy (e.g., fiber content) Low Acts as an advanced search engine; verify key facts. Condition management and diagnosis High (Unsafe) Avoid entirely; consult a licensed human clinician.

Clinical Concerns and the Information Gap

Despite convenience, medical professionals raise serious concerns regarding patient safety and care fragmentation. Dr. Detty noted that automated agents are not accountable to a healthcare provider. Clinicians have no way of vetting information unless patients proactively share it during appointments.

Beyond headline-grabbing incidents involving mental health crises or inaccurate diagnostic outputs, everyday fragmentation poses a quiet threat. Chatbots frequently experience an information gap because their guidance depends solely on immediate user input, lacking the crucial context of a patient’s full medical and social history. While tech companies have developed specialized health chatbots designed to connect data from electronic health records and wearable devices, this integration raises pressing questions regarding data privacy and the disclosure of sensitive personal records.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients must exercise extreme caution when evaluating safety risks in digital health scenarios. Unsafe questions involve asking automated tools to make or evaluate management decisions regarding an active medical condition. Even health-oriented agents typically state they do not replace medical care from a human healthcare professional.

If a patient finds themselves spending more time discussing AI output with their physician than reviewing actual symptoms or clinical history, the digital tool is failing to serve them properly.

Balancing Digital Tools with Professional Care

With appropriate caution, patients can safely utilize technology to prepare for an upcoming clinical visit or to help understand complex discussions with their medical team. The essential requirement is keeping a licensed professional firmly in the loop to direct actual care.

When used strictly to save time and reach a shared understanding during consultations, AI has the potential to improve the overall healthcare experience. For safe exploration, users can continue relying on trusted non-AI platforms such as familydoctor.org, managed by the American Academy of Family Physicians, and healthychildren.org, provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

References

American Medical Association: Physician adoption survey data regarding AI.

Kaiser Family Foundation: Survey on public utilization and motivations for seeking health information via AI.

American Academy of Family Physicians: familydoctor.org educational resource guidelines.

American Academy of Pediatrics: healthychildren.org clinical information repository.

Please note that this column serves solely for informational and educational purposes and should not be interpreted as medical advice, a diagnosis, or a treatment plan.