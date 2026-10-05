New Podcast Explores Tucumán’s Recent History on Spotify

Released on Spotify on October 1, Audiografías de la Memoria is a seven-part podcast series developed as a university extension project at the Universidad Nacional de Tucumán (UNT). The production maps Tucumán’s recent history from the 1966 dictatorship of Juan Carlos Onganía and the closure of the region’s sugar mills to modern-day trials for crimes against humanity, as reported by Medios UNT.

The Collaborative Academic Framework Behind the Audio Documentary

The series relies on a multidisciplinary approach, combining archival tape, interviews, and sound design to construct a documentary record of local experiences. This realization stems from a joint effort between students in the Audiovisual Production Roles Seminar and Workshop I (Sound Orientation) from the UNT School of Cinema, and fifth-year History students enrolled in Research Methodology II at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters. Medios UNT noted that this framework let students tackle historical memory through distinct tools and perspectives.

Production duties were handled by Fernando Gallucci, Darío Araujo, and Daniela Wieder. Verónica Corrales spearheaded the art design, covers, and murals. Institutional backing came from Cinema School Director Juan Carlos Veiga, Academic Secretary María Lenis, alongside various researchers, professors, and students across the university. The project additionally counted on the accompaniment of the director of the School of Cinema, Juan Carlos Veiga, and the academic secretary, María Lenis, together with teachers, researchers, students, and members from different spaces of the UNT.

Marking Six Decades of Sugar Mill Closures and the 1976 Coup

The release aligns with two major historical anniversaries for the province and the country. The timeline marks six decades since the 1966 structural closure of Tucumán’s sugar mills and five decades since Argentina’s final civic-military coup. From the House of Higher Learning, they pointed out that the premiere coincides with two anniversaries linked to the recent history of the province and the country: six decades of the process of closing the sugar mills initiated in 1966 and five decades of the last civic-military coup d’état in Argentina.

By blending historical documents with raw sound recordings, the podcast aims to secure these events within Tucumán's collective memory. Listeners can access the pilot and all subsequent episodes directly on Spotify.