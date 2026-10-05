Man dies from electric shock during cable theft attempt in Kapar

A local man in his forties died on October 5, 2026, after suffering a severe electric shock during an apparent attempt to steal electrical cables at a 33kV link box along Jalan Abas in Kapar, Klang. National utility provider Tenaga Nasional Berhad confirmed the fatal accident occurred at a third-party private installation rather than its own grid.

The incident drew a swift response from emergency services and utility technicians after local residents discovered the body. Klang Utara District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Ramsay Embol stated that preliminary investigations revealed clear signs of criminal activity at the scene.

Police Classify Electrocution During Theft as Sudden Death

According to Klang Utara District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Ramsay Embol, the victim’s hand was still visibly stuck to the electrical cable when authorities arrived, pointing to a severe electrocution mid-theft.

Lelaki maut akibat renjatan elektrik di Kapar bukan di pepasangan milik TNB

Police classified the case as a sudden death. Authorities transferred the body to Hospital UiTM Puncak Alam to undergo a post-mortem examination. Law enforcement officials urged anyone possessing relevant information to contact investigating officer Sergeant Major Azhar directly.

Incident Detail Reported Fact Date of Incident October 5, 2026 Location Jalan Abas / Jalan Akob, Kapar, Klang Asset Owner Third-party private company (33kV Link Box) Investigating Agency Klang Utara District Police Headquarters

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Warns Against Tampering with Electrical Installations

Tenaga Nasional Berhad stated that its technical team was dispatched to the scene around 10:00 AM after receiving alerts regarding the disruption and accident.

Photo: Newswav

Following the tragedy, Tenaga Nasional Berhad issued a strong advisory urging members of the public to avoid tampering with, opening, or approaching any electrical installations. The utility warned that unauthorized interference with high-voltage equipment carries an extreme risk of severe injury or death.

Police investigations into the incident remain ongoing as authorities await the final post-mortem results from Hospital UiTM Puncak Alam.