Modern zoos and scientific animal parks organized under the Verein Zoo Schweiz association preserve endangered species through captive breeding programs, research, and targeted reintroductions. Recent presentations at the Tierpark Bern highlighted how European Endangered Species Programmes help maintain genetically diverse reserve populations.

The Role of EEPs in Maintaining Genetic Diversity

Conservation efforts in modern zoological institutions rely on establishing and securing reserve populations for species facing threats in their natural habitats. Karin Federer, director of the Walter Zoo in Gossau SG—an institution belonging to the Verein Zoo Schweiz association—explained the core objectives during a media conference hosted at the Tierpark Bern. Severin Dressen, director of the Zoo Zürich, detailed the scope of these efforts by pointing out that roughly a third of the 800 species housed across Swiss zoos are threatened. Centralized coordination handles targeted breeding programs for 125 of those species.

These initiatives operate primarily through European Endangered Species Programmes, known as EEPs. Under this framework, a designated specialist coordinates the population size of a specific animal group across participating zoos. By facilitating the exchange of individual animals between institutions, coordinators maintain a healthy, genetically diverse demographic structure that meets specific age and conservation requirements. This setup functions both as an ex-situ reserve population—acting as an ecological insurance policy outside the natural habitat—and increasingly as a source for reintroduction into the wild.

Reintroducing the Eurasian Lynx to Europe

One notable species benefiting from these coordinated reintroduction pipelines is the Eurasian Lynx. The predator was completely eradicated from Switzerland in 1904 before conservationists gradually re-established populations using specimens sourced from other European regions. Both the Wildnispark Zürich and the Tierpark Bern actively participate in these release initiatives. As part of this ongoing recovery work, a female lynx named Wangari, originating from the Wildnispark Zürich, was released into the Thüringer Wald in Germany.

Achieving success in such complex reintroduction projects requires careful monitoring of numerous ecological variables, according to Friederike von Houwald, director of the Tierpark Bern. The designated reintroduction habitat must remain ecologically intact, the primary historical drivers of population decline must be resolved, and projects require secure financial backing alongside a sufficient pool of healthy animals. Early reintroduction efforts launched in 1971 encountered setbacks because several of these parameters were overlooked, creating long-lasting management challenges.

Institution / Organization Representative Involvement in Conservation Bern Zoo Friederike von Houwald (Director) Co-hosts media conference; participates in lynx reintroduction and habitat evaluation. Zurich Zoo Severin Dressen (Director) Manages institutional animal demographics and EEP coordination metrics. Walter Zoo (Gossau SG) Karin Federer (Director) Oversees reserve population building for threatened species. Veterinary Hospital University of Zurich Marcus Clauss (Co-Director) Analyzes demographic and age-structure shifts in zoological populations. IUCN Urs Breitenmoser (Cat Expert) Monitors historical wild population bottlenecks and genetic health.

Overcoming Historical Genetic Bottlenecks

Fragmented landscapes separated by modern infrastructure continue to restrict natural population exchange across the wild. Urs Breitenmoser, a cat expert with the IUCN, noted that government-approved authorizations for the initial Swiss reintroductions permitted only one to two breeding pairs. That restrictive baseline triggered severe inbreeding, leading to documented genetic defects among descendants, including missing ear pinnae and congenital heart conditions.

Despite those early structural hurdles, zoo-bred lynx generally possess strong genetic health, breed reliably under human care, and quickly readapt to natural environments. Consequently, modern reintroduction efforts utilizing zoological specimens have achieved success. Maintaining these safety-net populations, however, presents distinct demographic challenges for managing institutions.

Shifting Demographics in Captive Populations

Marcus Clauss, co-director of the Clinic for Zoo, Pet and Wild Animals at the Tierspital of the University of Zürich, pointed out that animals in modern zoological care frequently outlive their wild counterparts. This longevity alters traditional population pyramids. Instead of maintaining a broad base of young animals approaching or at reproductive age alongside a tapering older cohort, an increasing number of species held in zoos exhibit a diamond-shaped demographic structure. This pattern features a narrow base of juveniles coupled with a broader middle tier with fewer reproductive individuals, requiring careful, data-driven management across all participating EEP institutions.