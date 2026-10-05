Tiger Poaching: Low Conviction Rates Fuel Southeast Asia Black Market

Fewer than half of all tiger poaching and trafficking arrests across seven Southeast Asian range countries result in convictions or legal penalties, leaving wild populations critically vulnerable to an entrenched illegal black market, Mongabay reported. Researchers analyzing 259 tiger seizure cases recorded between 2019 and 2024 found that only 110 ended in prison sentences or fines, exposing a systemic weakness in regional criminal justice responses.

Enforcement Gaps and Low Conviction Rates Across Range States

The collaborative report—published by the Canadian conservation think tank the GuArdean Centre for Conservation Research, wildlife trade watchdog TRAFFIC, and WWF International—reveals stark disparities in how individual nations handle wildlife crime. Investigators tracked cases across Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos. Out of the 259 documented seizures, 35 cases concluded with suspended sentences, 63 arrests lacked any clear judicial outcome, and 48 had no available public data whatsoever.

Vietnam and Indonesia recorded the highest volume of successful penalizations, logging 51 cases each that carried jail time or fines. However, Vietnam also accounted for 33 of the region’s 35 suspended sentences, softening the overall deterrent effect of its legal actions. Thailand recorded 36 arrests and Malaysia logged 35, yet these enforcement actions yielded a mere five and nine imprisonments respectively. Meanwhile, Cambodia and Laos documented just one successful prosecution each, and Myanmar reported zero.

Rachel Boratto, executive director of the GuArdean Centre for Conservation Research and lead author of the report, told Mongabay that tracking judicial outcomes remains exceptionally difficult. Without transparency, wildlife protection statutes risk becoming merely laws on paper.

Vincent Nijman, a wildlife trade researcher and director of U.K.-based EcoVerde Global Consulting, noted by email that while successful prosecution rates remain relatively high compared to other protected wildlife categories, they are still far too low to curb the crisis. He pointed out that limited data availability creates a major barrier to understanding the true scale of the illegal trade.

Targeting Low-Level Couriers Instead of Transnational Syndicates

Law enforcement agencies overwhelmingly focus their resources on low- and mid-level poachers, local traders, and transport couriers, leaving the high-level financiers of transnational syndicates largely untouched. Heather Sohl, tiger trade lead at WWF and co-author of the report, emphasized the organized nature of the illicit economy. These criminal networks frequently engage in parallel illicit enterprises, including human trafficking and money laundering, according to Sohl.

Sohl explained to Mongabay that arrests alone cannot solve the crisis, stating that comprehensive investigation and case-building are necessary to support strong prosecutions. Chas Barnes, counter-trafficking lead at wildcat conservation nonprofit Panthera, added that failing to target kingpins undermines broader conservation interventions across the region.