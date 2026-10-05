Jack Rowan says acting helped him become more compassionate

Actor Jack Rowan reflects on a decade in the acting profession, discussing his memories of playing with WWE wrestling figures, and an ongoing comparison to Matt Dillon in a personal essay published by The Irish Times.

Jack Rowan Reflects on Acting Career and Irish Roots

Jack Rowan marks 10 years in the acting profession, discussing personal reflections on family, and his Irish roots in a recent essay for The Irish Times.

The actor addresses frequent public comparisons to Matt Dillon, suggesting a playful twist on the resemblance.

Rowan details formative childhood memories, including playing with wrestling toys in a pre-smartphone era and an early regret involving karate.

Reflections on a Decade of Acting and Childhood Memories

In a personal feature for The Irish Times, actor Jack Rowan looks back on a 10-year career that has introduced him to diverse characters and locations. Describing himself as compassionate, kind, and caring, Rowan credits the acting profession with broadening his perspective through meeting people from various backgrounds.

The actor recalls growing up during a period before children widely owned mobile phones. His primary childhood pastime involved playing with WWE wrestling toys, creating intricate storylines, accents, and imaginary worlds. Rowan identifies this imaginative play as his subconscious introduction to storytelling and his future career path.

Discussing family dynamics, Rowan shares that he grew up with an older sister eight years his senior. Because of the age gap, they largely avoided typical sibling conflicts, and he looked up to her as a second mother. He notes that spending time with her and her older friends watching movies helped open his mind at a young age.

Rowan Discusses His Middle Name and Favourite Irish Locations

Rowan identifies his middle name as Jordon, noting with amusement that as an adult receiving household bills, the spelling often appears with an ‘a’ instead of an ‘o’. He expresses a fondness for the middle name, stating he would have been happy to use Jordon Rowan professionally if another actor shared his name.

When discussing his favourite places in Ireland, Rowan points to his grandparents’ house in County Tyrone, where his father’s family is from and where he feels a deep sense of safety and belonging. His second favourite location is Coral Strand in Connemara, County Galway, where his last job was filmed. He recalls driving along the Wild Atlantic Way with his girlfriend and watching the sunset.

Looking back at childhood regrets, Rowan recalls practicing karate and reaching a serious level before abruptly stopping after bursting into tears and begging his mother not to take him back. He admits he would love to possess a black belt today and views the missed opportunity as an unfinished loose end, noting that starring in a karate movie could provide an excuse to take up the discipline again.

Addressing the Matt Dillon Comparisons and Views on Life

Among the recurring themes in his life, Rowan addresses the frequent remarks regarding his appearance. In the essay for The Irish Times, he remarks that it is ridiculous how many people tell him he resembles Matt Dillon. Playfully acknowledging the age difference between them, Rowan quips that he would flip the scenario and suggest that Dillon could play him if the actor were younger.

Rowan describes himself as naturally agreeable and optimistic, though he acknowledges that happiness ebbs and flows due to circumstances outside of human control. Reflecting on life, loss, and adulthood, he notes that growing up involves losing the initial bliss of waking up without adult worries. He concludes his reflections by expressing a desire to eventually tie up loose ends, reconnect with lost loved ones, and approach the end of life with gratitude for the ability to love and miss people.