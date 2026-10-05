At ninety-seven years old, Italian oncologist and pharmacologist Silvio Garattini walks five kilometers every day at a brisk pace to maintain cardiovascular health and prevent chronic disease. The founder of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research in Bergamo rejects casual window-shopping strolls, insisting that effective physical activity must challenge the heart and lungs.

Exercise Must Raise Heart Rate for Cardiovascular Benefits

Aerobic Threshold: Exercise must raise your heart rate and cause mild breathlessness to trigger protective cardiovascular mechanisms.

Exercise must raise your heart rate and cause mild breathlessness to trigger protective cardiovascular mechanisms. Volume Metrics: Clinical guidelines recommend accumulating 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each week.

Clinical guidelines recommend accumulating 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each week. Late Adoption: Initiating an exercise regimen late in life still yields measurable physiological benefits compared to remaining sedentary.

The Mechanics of High-Intensity Daily Walking

Garattini outlines a specific physiological target for his daily five-kilometer route. To achieve an aerobic effect, a walker must move fast enough to induce noticeable fatigue and accelerated respiration. Casual walking fails to stress the cardiovascular system sufficiently to trigger vascular adaptations. Despite his age, he continues to travel regularly and travel to his office. He explains his perspective on physical movement by stating, Se promener en regardant les vitrines, ce n’est pas de l’activité physique .

Recent epidemiological data reinforce the value of walking cadence. Analysis of data from the UK Biobank cohort, involving 64,743 adults tracked over nearly eight years, demonstrates a direct correlation between higher stepping cadences and reduced disease incidence. Significant health gains emerge around 80 steps per minute, with pronounced risk reductions observed at approximately 100 steps per minute.

Metric Low-Intensity Walking Brisk Aerobic Walking Cadence Under 80 steps/minute 80 to 100+ steps/minute Cardiovascular Stimulus Minimal Moderate to High Primary Benefit Joint mobility Vascular health and longevity

Active Routines Stimulate Cognitive Function and Reduce Isolation

Beyond muscular and cardiovascular conditioning, Garattini points to cerebral circulation and social engagement as core advantages of active routines. Collective movement, such as walking and conversing with peers, stimulates cognitive function while mitigating social isolation among older adults.

Garattini argues that contemporary healthcare systems rely too heavily on pharmacotherapy while underutilizing lifestyle prescriptions. Maintaining functional independence also reduces the caregiver burden on family members. In an interview with the Corriere della Sera, he states regarding the broader impact of lifestyle choices, Si nous sommes en bonne santé, nos familles n’en souffrent pas non plus ; c’est un véritable acte de générosité envers nos proches et les personnes qui nous sont les plus chères .

References