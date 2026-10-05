Police in Nowy Sącz arrest second driver in fatal crash

A fifty-one-year-old man walking his dog on an established pedestrian crossing in Nowy Sącz was struck and killed on Saturday, October 3, around 5:30 p.m., when a Volkswagen Passat overtook a compliant vehicle at high speed. As WP Wiadomości reported, local law enforcement has now arrested a second driver in connection with the fatal crash on aleja Józefa Piłsudskiego, expanding an investigation that points to an illegal street race.

The Fatal Collision on Aleja Józefa Piłsudskiego

The tragedy unfolded on a multi-lane stretch of road as the victim, accompanied by his dog on a leash, stepped onto the marked zebra crossing. According to accounts detailed by Gazeta, a vehicle traveling on the right-hand lane came to a complete stop to yield the right-of-way. As the 51-year-old emerged from behind the stationary car, a Volkswagen Passat traveling on the left-hand lane swept past at high velocity.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators captured the sheer violence of the impact. The footage shows the victim being hurled into the air before landing on the pavement, where he died instantly. The dog he was walking panicked during the collision and fled the scene. The 21-year-old resident of Nowy Sącz driving the Volkswagen did not flee and was taken into custody immediately.

Photo: Interia Wydarzenia

The Investigation Into Illegal Racing

Initial police findings shifted the trajectory of the inquiry from a standard vehicular accident to a criminal investigation. Law enforcement officials established that the 21-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Passat was likely participating in an illegal street race alongside another vehicle, identified by investigators as a BMW. This detail led police to track down and detain the second driver involved in the alleged contest.

ASP Anna Zbroja-Zagórska of the Małopolska police confirmed that the driver of the Volkswagen tested negative for alcohol at the scene. However, authorities secured blood samples from the suspect to test for the presence of psychoactive substances. Justyna Rataj-Mykietyn, acting spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Nowy Sącz, noted that the suspect was detained and scheduled to face formal questioning as a suspect, after which prosecutors would determine appropriate preventative measures.

Police looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash

Experts and Officials React to Surveillance Footage

The release of the surveillance footage prompted widespread condemnation. Łukasz Zboralski, a road safety expert appearing on Polsat News, categorized the collision in terms that resonated across media outlets, describing the incident as “road murder,” as noted by Interia Wydarzenia.

At the same time, remarks made by local municipal councillor Leszek Gieniec sparked significant digital controversy. In a social media post addressing the tragedy, Gieniec acknowledged the pedestrian’s right-of-way while emphasizing legal stipulations regarding pedestrians entering a roadway directly in front of an oncoming vehicle. Critics pointed out that the video evidence clearly demonstrates the victim had already safely entered the crossing before the speeding Volkswagen entered the frame.