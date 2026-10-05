Lansing Apartment Turnover Costs and Process Guide for Landlords

When calculating how much an apartment turnover costs in Lansing, MI, property managers and landlords must budget for the entire multi-step process between residents rather than focusing solely on a fresh coat of paint. A complete turnover involves a careful walkthrough, wall repairs, professional cleaning, minor maintenance fixes, and a final quality check, with physical make-ready work typically ranging from $300 to $1,200 per turn.

Industry data shows that all-in turnover costs—which factor in lost rental income during vacancies—frequently run between $2,500 and $5,000 per unit, depending heavily on the apartment’s move-out condition. While basic make-ready tasks form the baseline, total expenses fluctuate based on labor rates, material costs, and how quickly the unit can be returned to the rental market.

What an Apartment Turnover Includes

A rental turnover is an operational sequence rather than a single standalone service. The process typically begins with a photo-documented move-out condition assessment measured against the original move-in record to establish a detailed punch list. Drywall patching and nail hole repair follow, addressing standard wear from pictures, shelves, and wall anchors until surfaces are paint-ready. Technicians then handle minor wall repairs for scuffs and dings beyond normal wear before applying paint.

Painting services range from a same-color refresh when conditions allow to a full repaint when necessary. Deep cleaning covers kitchens, bathrooms, floors, and fixtures after painting concludes. Minor carpentry, caulking, and hardware adjustments round out the physical repairs before a final make-ready review checks the unit against the initial punch list.

Apartment Condition Determines Turnover Cost Tiers

Turnover costs are driven primarily by apartment condition and required scope. A light turn applies to a clean move-out requiring only touch-up paint, clean, rekey, and bulbs.

Moderate turns involve scuffed walls across multiple rooms, extensive drywall patching, partial or full repaints in standard colors, and intensive kitchen and bathroom cleaning. Heavy turns emerge from significant drywall damage, dark color cover-ups, smoke or heavy cooking residue, damaged trim and doors, or abandoned furniture and debris requiring extensive junk removal.

Vacancy Loss Often Exceeds Physical Repair Costs

Beyond physical repairs, vacancy loss stands out as a critical factor in total turnover expenses. Industry benchmarks indicate that apartments sit vacant for an average of 34.4 days between residents, while another benchmark notes an average of 9+ days. With daily rental values averaging roughly $50 to $60 per day, prolonged multi-vendor turnovers or delayed schedules can quickly add hundreds of dollars in lost income, often surpassing the cost of the physical repairs themselves.

Property owners balancing these expenses benefit from structured walkthroughs and clear punch lists to keep turnaround times efficient. Whether managing a light refresh or a heavy-duty overhaul, factoring in both physical make-ready labor and vacancy duration provides a realistic financial picture for rental properties in the Lansing market.

Published Component Cost Ranges

Nationally published multifamily ranges provide helpful context for individual budget lines. A move-out deep clean ranges from $150 to $300. Carpet care runs from $100 to $1,200. Combined cleaning and turnover repairs span $300 to $1,200. Additional pricing variables include color and finish choices, wall repair severity, and cabinet touch-ops.