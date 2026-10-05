Sabrina Benhabib to present fashion industry lecture in Dijon

Sabrina Benhabib will present her lecture-performance titled “Dans quel monde Vuitton ? De la salle de classe à l’industrie de la mode” on Oct. 9 and 10, bringing her critical examination of the garment industry to Asso en scène, infolocale.actu.fr reported. The event tackles the realities of disposable fashion, systemic inequalities, and the stark contrast between romanticized creative dreams and industry gatekeeping.

Working Class Students Struggle to Enter Fashion Industry

For two decades, Benhabib taught garment construction in Brussels, witnessing firsthand the aspirations of young students drawn to fashion, design, and collections. These classrooms were filled predominantly with racialized girls from working-class backgrounds. Yet, despite their talent and enthusiasm, virtually none of them will ever secure a professional foothold in the industry.

This stark observation forms the launchpad for a performance that weaves together personal narrative, sociological analysis, and hard data from twenty years of vocational practice. The lecture investigates what the modern fashion apparatus reveals about broader societal structures. It raises fundamental questions regarding who creates the garments, who holds the decision-making power, who gains entry into elite circles, and who remains permanently excluded.

Photo: infolocale.actu.fr

Educational Institutions Reproduce Structural Inequalities in Textile Economy

The performance-conference examines multiple tiers of the textile economy, from high-end luxury houses to hyper-accelerated fast fashion. By dissecting the traditional codes of good taste, Benhabib demonstrates how educational institutions often function to reproduce and legitimize structural inequalities without ever explicitly acknowledging them.

Infused with irony and sharp derision, the presentation utilizes striking statistical figures to expose the economic and social barriers embedded within the trade. At the heart of the critique lies a persistent, provocative question: To whom does clothing actually belong?

Evening Schedule and Practical Access Details in Dijon

The events at Asso en scène are designed to foster direct dialogue alongside artistic critique. Infofocale.actu.fr detailed that the evening kicks off at 6:30 PM with presentations from two invited local associations. Attendees are then offered a complimentary collation, providing an informal space for audience members to exchange views before the main performance begins.

The conference-performance itself is scheduled to start at 20:00, led by Sabrina Benhabib. These sessions on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 offer Dijon audiences an opportunity to engage directly with an insider’s critique of an industry long shielded by glamour and myth.