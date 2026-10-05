Manchester City has officially lodged an appeal against an independent commission’s verdict finding the club guilty of serious financial breaches over nine seasons, entering a strict legal timeline that must conclude within 12 weeks, as Sky Sports News reports. The club was found guilty of breaking more than 100 Premier League rules, including inflating revenue through “sham” commercial contracts and understating costs by more than £900m ($1.19bn) across the 2009-10 to 2017-18 seasons.

City filed the appeal on Thursday following the verdict, while completely denying all charges of wrongdoing. The appeal will be heard privately by an independent three-member board. Potential sanctions under discussion include fines, points deductions, sporting penalties, relegation, or the removal of titles.

Legal Timeline and Appeal Strategy

According to the Premier League’s rules, the appeal process must be concluded within 12 weeks, with the appeal hearing lasting no longer than five days Sky Sports News notes. However, City’s lawyers could argue that the speeded-up appeals rules were not in the Premier League Handbook when the club was charged in 2023 or when a hearing was held in 2024.

As part of their appeal strategy, Sky Sports News understands City are expected to argue that extra funding for sponsorship deals came from the Abu Dhabi government rather than the club’s majority owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG). This defense previously faced scrutiny, as a 2015 statement submitted by main sponsor Etihad Airways to the US Departments of Commerce, Transportation and State stated: The assertion that the Abu Dhabi government paid for Etihad’s sponsorship of English Premier League football club Manchester City is equally false, adding that Etihad funded this sponsorship from its own liquidity.

Photo: Manchester City FC

City Maintains Innocence as External Figures Seek Sanctions

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak stated that the club’s confidence and intent in proving its innocence remain strong. In a club statement, City maintained that the verdict contained material errors of law, principle and fact.

Meanwhile, external figures have called for severe punishments.

It remains unclear whether any sanctions would be imposed before the appeal is decided.