ASB warns OCR could exceed 3.25% on inflation risks

New Zealand households will remain under severe financial pressure until 2027, driven by a combination of climbing fuel prices, flat-to-falling house prices, and a soft labor market. According to economic forecasts from ASB, annual inflation is expected to push back above 4% by the end of the year, delaying the Reserve Bank’s target range.

Assessing the 2027 Economic Pressure Points

Inflation Resurgence: Annual inflation is projected to dip briefly in Q3 before climbing past 4% by year-end, delaying a return to the Reserve Bank’s 1–3% target band until the second half of 2027.

Annual inflation is projected to dip briefly in Q3 before climbing past 4% by year-end, delaying a return to the Reserve Bank’s 1–3% target band until the second half of 2027. Interest Rate Outlook: Continued domestic price pressures and surging crude oil costs mean the Official Cash Rate (OCR) could be pushed above current 2027 projections of 3.25%, with rival banks like ANZ forecasting a peak of 3.50%.

Continued domestic price pressures and surging crude oil costs mean the Official Cash Rate (OCR) could be pushed above current 2027 projections of 3.25%, with rival banks like ANZ forecasting a peak of 3.50%. Household Squeeze: Private consumption contracted in Q2 following six consecutive quarters of gains, as high fuel costs, stagnant property values, and a cooling labor market forced consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.

Oil Price Shocks Stall New Zealand Consumer Spending

The New Zealand economy expanded in both the first and second quarters of the year despite absorbing the largest oil price shock in recent history. ASB economist Kim Mundy noted that while export demand and construction have provided crucial support, domestic momentum has stalled.

Consumer spending fell during the June quarter as households pulled back on discretionary outlays. Although lower pump prices offered a brief reprieve supporting a modest rebound in Q3, subsequent surges in crude oil values have clouded the recovery timeline for private consumption.

Economic Indicator Recent Metric / Period Projected Outlook Consumers Price Index (CPI) 4.1% YoY (June 2026 quarter) Climbing above 4% by late 2026 Official Cash Rate (OCR) Current baseline Projected peak at 3.25% to 3.50% Private Consumption Fell in Q2 after 6 quarters of growth Sluggish through mid-2027

Persistent Cost Pressures May Force Higher Borrowing Costs

Persistent cost pressures threaten to unmoor medium-term inflation expectations. ASB warned that if expectations drift upward, the central bank may be forced to hike borrowing costs higher than currently priced.

ANZ economists previously outlined expectations for three additional OCR hikes across October, February, and March, aiming to cool resilient economic momentum fueled by a weaker New Zealand dollar and stubborn import costs.

Export Demand Versus Domestic Headwinds

Economic growth across New Zealand remains deeply uneven. While international trade and construction keep headline figures positive, domestic demand faces mounting hurdles from restrictive monetary policy.

Mundy emphasized that broader economic recovery will remain reliant on export demand until domestic headwinds dissipate. With a general election, potential oil price volatility, and population growth dynamics adding to the uncertainty, households face a prolonged period of fiscal discipline.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.