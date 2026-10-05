Alex Scott Out of England Squad With 8-Week Thigh Injury

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of their fixture against the Czech Republic due to a thigh injury. The 23-year-old faces a six-to-eight-week layoff with a quadriceps issue.

The Timing of the Injury Blow

Scott sustained the quadriceps problem prior to England’s dominant 7-0 victory over Croatia in the Nations League on Saturday. Despite feeling the issue, he logged 70 minutes alongside Elliot Anderson in central midfield before being substituted. Three Lions coach Thomas Tuchel was effusive in his praise following the match, calling Scott the complete package who gave the team mobility, variety, and work rate in the center of the pitch. First start and what a start, what a performance, said Tuchel. He is so smooth on the ball, his decision making is at the highest level. He plays with so much confidence. He is so active, so confident. The work rate off the ball. He is just the complete package. He gave us a lot of mobility and a lot of variety and work rate in the centre of the pitch.

Photo: bbc.com

The midfielder made his senior international debut in a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in Prague. His subsequent full debut against Croatia showcased his high-level decision-making and confidence on the ball. But the physical toll of that 70-minute shift has now triggered a lengthy recovery timeline for the young star.

Squad Strain at Bournemouth

The timeline of Scott’s absence deals a heavy tactical blow to Marco Rose’s side. Bournemouth currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, winless after five matches with three draws and two losses. The Cherries face a punishing schedule of nine games between 10 October and 8 November, combining domestic league duties with the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

BREAKING! 🚨 Alex Crook REVEALS extent of Alex Scott injury after England squad EXIT!

Competition / Fixture Phase Opponents Timeline Premier League Return Chelsea (Away) Saturday (15:00 BST) Upcoming Domestic Stretch Sunderland, Manchester United, Leeds, Ipswich Prior to November International Break European & Cup Block Sturm Graz, AC Milan, Sparta Prague, Aston Villa Midweek (Four Consecutive Weeks)

Scott joins French forward Eli Junior Kroupi on the club’s sidelines. Kroupi remains unavailable due to a foot problem sustained during pre-season. Alongside Scott’s layoff, Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa has also withdrawn from the England squad as a precautionary measure to return to his club for treatment on an injury.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.