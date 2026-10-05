Primavera Sound 2027: Doechii, Phoebe Bridgers and Fontaines D.C. lead first line-up announcement

Primavera Sound has unveiled its initial artist lineup for its milestone 25th-anniversary edition, naming Doechii, Phoebe Bridgers, and Fontaines D.C. as the primary headliners for the upcoming festival at Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum. The landmark event is scheduled to run from June 3 to 5, 2027.

Primavera Sound 2027 Ticket Sales Open October 9

Fan Sale registration is open on the Primavera Sound website until October 7, with access instructions emailed to registered users on October 8 starting at 11am CEST.

General ticket sales for the 2027 festival open to the public on October 9.

The 2027 edition marks the festival’s silver jubilee, returning to the Parc del Fòrum.

Stacked 25th-Anniversary Bill Features Major Debuts and Rare Appearances

Organisers confirmed the first wave of artists following last week’s announcement of ticket sale dates. Doechii is slated to perform at the festival for the first time. Phoebe Bridgers joins the headlining group following the recent release of her solo album Lost Weekend, while Fontaines D.C. head to the festival as they prepare to release their upcoming album Dopamine Chamber later this month.

Primavera Sound 2027 Line Up

The billing also features high-profile performances from Massive Attack and Chemical Brothers. FKA Twigs is scheduled to bring an all-new show to the festival site, alongside a diverse roster including Turnstile, Robyn, Bad Gyal, Lola Young, Pavement, ADÉLA, Prospa, Caroline Polachek, and Hayley Williams. Skrillex and Australian artist Ninajirachi will close the festival with a collaborative b2b set.

Rounding out the massive roster are performers such as King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Bleachers, Underworld, EsDeeKid, ANOHNI, Weyes Blood, English Teacher, Julien Baker, Rebe, Dove Ellis, Metronomy, Arca, underscores, DIIV, Westside Cowboy, Lip Critic, and Angine de Poitrine. Furthermore, the bill includes uncommon festival appearances by Bonnie “Prince” Billy alongside 81-year-old cult vocalist Vashti Bunyan, who has taken the stage a mere dozen times over the past decade.

Headliners & Featured Acts Key Context Performance Highlight Doechii First-time festival performance Leading the 2027 bill Phoebe Bridgers Recent solo album Lost Weekend Milestone anniversary billing Fontaines D.C. New album Dopamine Chamber releasing later this month Leading the 2027 bill Vashti Bunyan 81-year-old cult vocalist Rare live appearance (barely a dozen times in ten years)

Reflecting on Previous Editions and the Road to 2027

The announcement follows this year’s festival edition, which ran at the Parc del Fòrum from June 4 to 6 and featured performances from The Cure, Gorillaz, The xx, Doja Cat, and Massive Attack, alongside a surprise set from Olivia Rodrigo. Reviewing that event, NME awarded the festival three and a half stars, praising organisers for delivering “another solid edition” despite starting “on a slightly sour note”.

With registration windows closing on October 7 and general sales opening on October 9, attendees now weigh the expansive roster against travel and lodging plans for Barcelona next June. Whether the heavy concentration of returning favorites and rare guests will shift festival attendance patterns is unclear as ticket sales commence.