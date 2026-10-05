UK services sector marks two years of job losses per S&P Global

The UK services sector has recorded two consecutive years of job losses, driven by higher payroll costs and artificial intelligence adoption, according to data from S&P Global published on Monday, 05 October 2026. Despite moderate output expansion, workforce numbers fell across private sector firms as the unemployment rate crept up to 4.9 per cent.

Services Employment Decline Slows as Input Costs Rise

Services employment has declined continuously for 24 months, though September’s job cuts marked the slowest pace of reduction since October 2025.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 52.1 in September from 52.5 in August, remaining above the 50-figure neutrality threshold.

Input-cost inflation reached a three-month high, raising concerns ahead of the upcoming UK Budget.

Sustained Employment Contraction Across the Dominant Sector

Data released by S&P Global on Monday, 05 October 2026, confirmed that employment in the UK’s dominant services sector fell through September. This contraction marks two years of continuous job losses for the industry. Researchers noted that the reduction in workforce numbers was the slowest recorded since October 2025. Employers increasingly chose not to replace voluntary leavers, leaning instead on artificial intelligence, and managing higher payroll expenses.

The persistent labor reduction coincides with a broader upward drift in national unemployment. Over the past 24 months, the UK unemployment rate has climbed from roughly 4.2 per cent to 4.9 per cent. At the same time, the headline purchasing managers’ index (PMI) registered 52.1 in September, down slightly from 52.5 in August. Because the index remained above the 50 threshold, it signalled continued expansion in private sector business activity despite the ongoing jobs crunch.

Input Costs and Inflation Pressures Building Ahead of the Budget

Martin Beck, chief economist at WPI Strategy, pointed out that survey metrics indicate renewed dangers surrounding inflation. Services input-cost inflation reached a three-month high in September, while the pace at which firms increased their own prices hit its highest level since May.

Beck noted that the near-term path for headline inflation remains heavily dependent on global energy markets, which UK monetary policy cannot influence. On Monday, the Brent crude oil benchmark inched higher to $102 per barrel. Economists warn that consumers face difficult months ahead, with the Bank of England predicting inflation will top four per cent early next year.

Trade Corridor Closures Could Trigger Sweeping Tax Hikes

Fresh analysis from EY suggests that government fiscal buffers could face severe strain. Specifically, projections indicate that John Healey’s buffer against a borrowing target could be wiped out entirely if the Iran war keeps key trade corridors, such as the Strait of Hormuz, shut in the middle of next year. Such pressures have heightened fears that John Healey may introduce sweeping tax hikes on businesses and households to maintain day-to-day spending targets.

Beck warned that aggressive tax increases in the upcoming Budget could strip away the emerging resilience currently visible in parts of the UK economy.

Economic Metric Recent Reading Previous Reading Services PMI (September) 52.1 52.5 UK Unemployment Rate 4.9% 4.2% Brent Crude Benchmark $102 per barrel N/A

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