Holafly argues employers should issue eSIMs to business travellers

More than half of all business travellers currently manage their own internet access abroad, leaving many exposed to risky public networks.

Why 53 Percent of Business Travellers Manage Their Own Internet Connection

Workplace policies frequently dictate strict internet safety guidelines for the office or home, but they routinely overlook how employees connect to the internet when crossing international borders.

Employees frequently land in foreign countries without active mobile data plans. This forces them to search for available online access through potentially compromised airport hubs, hotel lobbies, and other open public Wi-Fi networks.

How Workplace VPNs Fail to Protect the Initial Connection

Many enterprises rely exclusively on corporate Virtual Private Networks to encrypt data moving to and from internal servers.

Standard instructions telling workers to avoid public networks or simply turn on a VPN leave too much room for misinterpretation during the stress of international travel. Security gaps emerge before the encryption software is even activated.

What Providing Travel eSIMs Changes for IT Administrators

To close this initial security vulnerability, Holafly argues that employers should directly issue international data roaming via embedded subscriber identity modules, commonly known as eSIMs. This shifts control of the initial connection back to corporate IT departments.

Through this platform, network administrators can centrally manage, distribute, and provision company eSIMs to workers travelling abroad.

Administrators simply send a QR code or specific configuration details to the employee’s mobile device. This installs a pre-vetted cellular data profile before departure or immediately upon arrival.

How Employees View Corporate eSIM Deployment

Rather than viewing corporate eSIM deployment as an unwelcome surveillance tool or an IT restriction, employees may welcome the move.

Providing an eSIM ensures a trusted cellular data connection from the moment the airplane lands. This approach proves that enterprise cybersecurity strategies must begin at the foundational network access layer rather than relying solely on post-connection software.