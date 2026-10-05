Gold Prices Rise as Soft US Data Lowers Fed Rate-Hike Bets

While New York futures climbed 0.7%, gains were partially capped by a stronger U.S. dollar and lingering inflationary pressures from higher energy costs.

Gold Futures Rise as Rate Hike Bets Fall

Market Reaction: New York gold futures rose 0.7% to $4,189.60 a troy ounce in early European trade, following soft U.S. economic data.

New York gold futures rose 0.7% to $4,189.60 a troy ounce in early European trade, following soft U.S. economic data. Rate Expectations: CME Group’s FedWatch tool indicates markets are pricing in less than a 20% probability of an October rate hike, down significantly from earlier projections.

CME Group’s FedWatch tool indicates markets are pricing in less than a 20% probability of an October rate hike, down significantly from earlier projections. Conflicting Pressures: While lower rate-hike bets support bullion, a stronger dollar, U.S. Treasury yields at their highest level in more than two decades, and energy-driven inflation continue to create a volatile trading environment.

Traders Slash October Rate-Hike Bets Following Soft U.S. Inflation Data

The shifting sentiment in the precious metals market stems directly from recent macroeconomic releases. Société Générale noted that a softer-than-expected U.S. personal-consumption expenditures reading released at the end of September tempered Federal Reserve rate-hike bets heading into October. Earlier in the week, Reuters reported that U.S. inflation for August undershot forecasts, prompting traders to slash October rate-hike odds down to 31% from 69% the week prior. By early October, CME Group’s FedWatch tool dropped that probability even further, placing it below 20%. Because a higher interest-rate environment typically weighs on non-yielding bullion, these tempered expectations provided gold with a vital foothold as the month began.

Gold Rate Today | Gold Prices Up on Start of The Weekend

Macro Headwinds and Currency Pressures Limit Bullion Gains

Despite the tailwind from retreating interest rate expectations, gold faces stiff resistance from broader macroeconomic forces. Saxo Bank analysts pointed out that market focus remains tightly locked on currency movements and political and fiscal turmoil in the Eurozone. Concurrently, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields recently scaled their highest level in more than two decades, raising the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal. A stronger U.S. dollar has made greenback-priced bullion more expensive for international holders using other currencies.

Metric / Indicator Reported Value / Status Market Impact Spot Gold (Early Oct 2026) ~$4,155.78 to $4,165.29 per troy ounce Edged up 0.2% to 0.3% following soft inflation readings New York Gold Futures $4,189.60 to $4,202.30 per troy ounce Gained 0.4% to 0.7% on reduced October hike bets October Fed Rate-Hike Odds Priced below 20% to 31% Significantly reduced from prior weeks, supporting bullion demand HSBC 2026 Price Forecast Averaging $4,490 per ounce Downwardly revised, though physical buying is expected near $4,000

Analysts Divide on Gold Price Trajectory

Market analysts remain divided on the short-term trajectory for bullion as traders await critical labor market reports. Achilleas Georgolopoulos, senior market analyst at XM Trading, noted that while weaker risk appetite and lower rate-hike bets have assisted gold, the short-term trend remains bearish, leaving a potential retest of the $4,000 level on the cards if upcoming data surprises on the upside. High Ridge Futures director of metals trading David Meger emphasized that any unexpected escalation in energy prices or geopolitical tensions could quickly reverse current sentiment. Meanwhile, financial institutions are adjusting their long-term outlooks; HSBC lowered its average gold price forecast for 2026 to $4,490 per ounce, suggesting that while near-term pressure persists, the metal is nearing a bottom and central banks are likely to resume buying if prices dip near or below the $4,000 threshold.