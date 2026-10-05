Home » World » Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Will Remain Closed Until Conditions Are Met

The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States accepts Tehran’s seven-day plan to reopen the vital maritime waterway, according to Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Al Jazeera reported that the ongoing closure continues to disrupt global energy shipments over seven months after initial US and Israel strikes began.

The latest diplomatic standoff follows a US response delivered through Qatari intermediaries regarding an interim agreement originally drafted in June. Reuters noted that Ghalibaf emphasized that Washington must realize the era of dictating unilateral demands has ended. The proposed roadmap outlines seven conditions based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding required to restore normal passage.

US President Donald Trump previously dismissed the Iranian proposal to reopen the strait, following a speech at the United Nations General Assembly where he threatened to “annihilate” Iran. Al Jazeera reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated during a meeting with foreign diplomats in Tehran that Iran remains serious about finding diplomatic solutions while fully prepared to defend itself against any renewed military action.

Tehran and Washington Disagree on Negotiation Priorities

Tehran and Washington remain at odds over the primary focus of current backchannel negotiations. Al Jazeera reported that Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Washington continues to prioritize nuclear talks, whereas Tehran insists that restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz is the main goal for this diplomatic phase.

Reuters added that Iranian officials explicitly denied offering nuclear watchdog inspections in exchange for sanctions relief. Baghaei maintained that Iran has not entered into active nuclear discussions with Washington during these mediated exchanges, keeping the focus entirely on the waterway and the June framework.

Simultaneously, reports detailed an escalating dispute involving departing Iranian delegates at the United Nations General Assembly. While US officials asserted that the State Department directed members of the visiting mission to leave immediately, Iranian representatives insisted that their departures strictly followed their pre-arranged schedule.

Official / Spokesperson Representing Entity Stated Position on Strait of Hormuz Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Iranian Parliament Strait will stay closed until the seven conditions of the Islamabad Memorandum are met. Abbas Araghchi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hopes Washington chooses diplomacy but warns Iran is prepared to defend itself. Esmaeil Baghaei Foreign Ministry Spokesman Current priority is reopening the waterway rather than engaging in nuclear talks.

Hormuz Blockage Strains Global Commodity Markets

The prolonged blockage of the Strait of Hormuz—through which one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas moves during peacetime—continues to strain international commodity markets. Reports state that major oil-exporting nations under the OPEC+ umbrella agreed to keep production steady for November as benchmark Brent crude prices hold above $100 a barrel.

Photo: reuters.com

Domestically, high energy costs have driven diesel prices to record highs in the United States, prompting the G7 to promise a substantial release of reserves. Meanwhile, regional security dynamics remain tense, with reports noting recent commercial tanker explosions near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and disputed claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps regarding the repositioning of regional naval assets.

Diplomatic frictions have also spread to unrelated technological disputes, with reports that Iran summoned the Norwegian ambassador over unauthorized Starlink satellite internet operations within Iranian territory.