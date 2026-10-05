Thurston County Sheriff Reports Two Arrests After Olympia Break-in

Two men have been taken into custody following a violent residential break-in in the Olympia area that left a homeowner assaulted and property stolen, according to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders. Investigators tracked down the suspects in separate operations, concluding with a dramatic bicycle pursuit late Friday night.

The investigation centers on an intrusion where two individuals forced their way into a local residence. According to statements shared by Sheriff Sanders on social media, the perpetrators were armed with an edged weapon when they confronted the resident, inflicted physical injuries, and fled the scene with stolen belongings.

Law enforcement officials moved quickly to identify those involved. The first suspect was apprehended during the morning hours on Friday, though specific details surrounding the initial morning arrest were not immediately released by authorities.

Man on bicycle leads Thurston County deputies on chase after home invasion

Sheriff Sanders Details Late-Night Bicycle Chase

The second suspect eluded capture until late Friday night, when patrol deputies tracked him to a commercial area. The 31-year-old man was located around a local convenience store setting off a brief, chaotic pursuit.

“The (second) suspect was located at the 7-11 gas station off Lilly Rd and fled on a bicycle,” Sanders said on social media. “The suspect was pursued until he crashed on the sidewalk and was placed under arrest with the help of Olympia (police) officers.”

The pursuit ended when the fleeing cyclist crashed on a nearby sidewalk. Olympia police officers assisted sheriff’s deputies at the scene to secure the suspect.

Jail Records Outline Serious Felony Charges

Following the late-night capture, the 31-year-old man was transported to the county facility. Jail logs confirm that the apprehension took place at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia.

Booking records indicate that the individual faces multiple severe felony counts stemming from the incident. He was booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, and second-degree assault.