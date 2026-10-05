Donald Trump warns Fox News over rally coverage

US President Donald Trump warned Fox News on October 4 that his MAGA movement supporters may stop watching the network if it fails to provide adequate coverage of his campaign rallies ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Writing on Truth Social, the president specifically took aim at the Sunday morning broadcast of Fox & Friends, complaining that the program glossed over his recent packed events in Ohio, Alabama, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Trump asserted that venues during his current series of campaign trips have overflowed with thousands turned away at the doors. The president warned his followers on the campaign trail in Oklahoma that if Democrats win control of Congress, the country would see communists take power who would begin ransacking the nation and raise taxes by $5 trillion. He also declined to disclose whether he plans to back Vice President JD Vance as his potential successor for the 2028 presidential race while offering positive remarks about his deputy.

Grievances on Truth Social and the Fox & Friends Broadcast

Trump argued that rival networks report on his rallies positively, describing the atmosphere with an attitude of amazement, whereas Fox News dedicates excessive airtime to Democrats and political adversaries. “Our people want to see our rallies and reports about them on Fox News, or they will very quickly stop watching,” Trump wrote, adding that he himself has begun switching the channel.

Despite the president’s public admonishment, media monitoring reveals that the network did feature elements of his travel schedule. Mediaite checked the broadcast logs via the Snapstream monitoring service and found that Fox & Friends aired a segment featuring a clip of Trump discussing data centers shortly before his social media post appeared. At the same time, the search logs noted only a single reference to his Saturday rally, though the digital edition of Fox News published a separate piece on October 4 covering his speech in Ohio and his electoral outlook for Republican candidates.

Trump Campaigns for Republican Candidates in Ohio

The dispute unfolds as Trump barrels through a critical stretch of travel ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. During his stop in Vandalia, Ohio, on October 3, the president threw his weight behind Republican Senator John Husted and Ohio gubernatorial hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy. Reuters reported that he urged voters to flood the polls, projecting that the GOP will outperform current expectations.