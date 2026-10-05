Semia Sahtout Jouini outlines three major groups of chronic rhinitis

Nonallergic rhinitis affects an estimated 20% to 70% of adults, often beginning after age 20, yet it remains underdiagnosed. The condition is now understood less as a simple inflammatory disorder and more as a syndrome of neurogenic hyperreactivity, shifting how clinicians understand chronic nasal congestion and watery discharge.

Nonallergic Rhinitis Requires Targeted Therapy for Nerve Hyperactivity

Beyond Allergies: Nonallergic rhinitis does not involve standard allergic triggers driven by IgE antibodies, meaning common allergy tests often return negative results.

Nonallergic rhinitis does not involve standard allergic triggers driven by IgE antibodies, meaning common allergy tests often return negative results. Nerve Hyperactivity: Symptoms like sudden congestion and watery discharge are triggered by overactive nerve pathways responding to changes in temperature, strong odors, and environmental irritants.

Symptoms like sudden congestion and watery discharge are triggered by overactive nerve pathways responding to changes in temperature, strong odors, and environmental irritants. Targeted Therapy: Treatment requires matching specific drugs—such as topical anticholinergics for runny noses or nasal corticosteroids for eosinophilic inflammation—to the patient’s underlying physiological endotype.

Chronic Rhinitis Divides into Three Major Groups

Chronic rhinitis encompasses persistent inflammatory conditions of the nasal mucosa categorized by pathophysiologic mechanisms rather than clinical presentation alone. During a session at the Rhinoforum conference in Bordeaux, France, Semia Sahtout Jouini, an ENT specialist in Tunis, Tunisia, outlined how chronic rhinitis divides into three major groups: IgE-mediated allergic rhinitis, nonallergic noninfectious rhinitis (NANIR), and mixed rhinitis. Sahtout Jouini emphasized that an allergic component and a nonallergic component frequently coexist in the same patient.

Practically speaking, nonallergic rhinitis operates through two progressive pathophysiologic endotypes. The first is an inflammatory endotype divided into type 2 (eosinophilic) and non-type 2 profiles. The type 2 profile involves interleukin-4, IL-5, and IL-13 responses associated with chronic nonallergic eosinophilic rhinitis (NARES), which typically responds well to intranasal corticosteroids. Conversely, the non-type 2 profile is dominated by neutrophils, linked to nasal dysbiosis and T1/T3 pathways, and is frequently resistant to corticosteroids.

Alongside inflammation lies the neurogenic pathway. Sahtout Jouini noted that this pathway involves autonomic nervous system imbalances—specifically a relative decrease in sympathetic tone and increased parasympathetic activity—as well as active neuroinflammation found in occupational, gustatory, and idiopathic forms. This nervous hyperreactivity centers on transient receptor potential (TRP) ion channels activated by temperature shifts and environmental irritants, making the nerve itself a therapeutic target alongside conventional anti-inflammatory medications.

Targeted Pharmacological Management and Symptom Specificity

Because nonallergic rhinitis stems from diverse etiologies, treatment options must target underlying physiological mechanisms rather than being applied at random. No single medication class manages the entire spectrum of symptoms, necessitating careful selection based on clinical presentation.

Medication Class Primary Mechanism of Action Primary Symptom Target Nasal Corticosteroids Localized anti-inflammatory action reducing airway hyperresponsiveness and eosinophil activity Rhinorrhea, sneezing, pruritus, and congestion Nasal Antihistamines Competitive blockade of type 1 histamine receptors (H1) with secondary anti-inflammatory effects Rhinorrhea, sneezing, and nasal pruritus (chiefly when histamine is present) Topical Anticholinergics (Ipratropium) Quaternary ammonium structure limiting systemic absorption (<10%) while blocking cholinergic pathways Isolating and treating watery rhinorrhea exclusively Sympathomimetics Alpha-2 adrenergic agonism causing local mucosal vasoconstriction Short-term reduction of nasal edema and severe obstruction

Nasal corticosteroids serve as a first-line therapy by reducing local inflammation and airway hyperresponsiveness. While nasal antihistamines like azelastine spray possess specific labeled indications for vasomotor rhinitis due to secondary anti-inflammatory actions, classic antihistamines offer limited benefit unless histamine release drives the underlying symptoms. Ipratropium bromide, an anticholinergic agent, limits systemic absorption through a quaternary ammonium structure, making it ideal for patients presenting strictly with rhinorrhea.

Meanwhile, nasally applied sympathomimetics utilize imidazoline derivatives to induce localized vasoconstriction through alpha-2 adrenergic agonism, reducing mucosal blood flow by 30% to 40%. Topical sympathomimetic formulations must be restricted to short-term use lasting no longer than 5 to 10 days.

Global Epidemiological Rise and Associated Comorbidities

The prevalence of nonallergic rhinitis is climbing alongside rapid urbanization and rising environmental irritant exposure. Exact estimation remains challenging due to the absence of a uniform international consensus definition, resulting in prevalence figures ranging between 20% and 70% across various studies. A major European analysis tracking 20,772 participants established crude prevalences of 28% for allergic rhinitis and 10.9% for nonallergic rhinitis.

Beyond isolated nasal symptoms, nonallergic rhinitis is associated with an increased risk for significant systemic comorbidities. Affected individuals face heightened risk for developing chronic rhinosinusitis, chronic cough, sleep apnea syndrome, and asthma.

Decongestant Use Must Not Exceed Ten Days

Patients utilizing topical sympathomimetic decongestants must strictly avoid continuous application exceeding 5 to 10 days. Professional medical evaluation is warranted if nasal secretions become purulent, discolored, or accompanied by crusts, which can indicate infectious forms of rhinitis.

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