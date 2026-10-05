Donald Trump publishes phone number of Senator Tom Cotton over bill

On Saturday, October 3, 2026, United States President Donald Trump published the personal telephone number of Republican Senator Tom Cotton on Truth Social, urging his followers to contact the lawmaker directly to force a vote on the stalled Sunshine Protection Act.

The Stalled Sunshine Protection Act at the Center of the Clash

The legislative battle centers on the Sunshine Protection Act, a measure designed to make daylight saving time permanent across the United States. Donald Trump grew furious with the legislative gridlock in the Senate, singling out Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas as the primary obstacle to the bill’s advancement. The House of Representatives passed the legislation back in July by an overwhelming margin of 308 votes to 117. However, the bill has encountered a roadblock in the Senate, where it requires 60 votes to overcome procedural obstruction, known as a filibuster.

Donald Trump expressed his frustration on his social media platform, writing that Tom Cotton is blocking a measure that should pass by an overwhelming, bipartisan majority. The president addressed residents of Arkansas directly, telling them to demand action from their senator. Alongside his appeal, Donald Trump included a phone number with an Arkansas area code, which he claimed belonged to the senator. When Reuters dialed the provided number, the call was automatically redirected to a voicemail box that did not identify itself as belonging to Senator Cotton. The phone line was rapidly saturated, with journalists from the Associated Press and Fox News finding the number unanswered and the voicemail box full.

Arguments For and Against Permanent Daylight Saving Time

The dispute exposes a sharp division over the practical effects of abandoning the twice-yearly clock changes. Donald Trump’s arguments for permanent daylight saving time include improving conditions for his favored sport, golf, during the early winter evenings. The president also claimed on Truth Social that criminals prefer working under the cover of darkness, suggesting that extended evening light would help reduce crime rates. A 2025 AP-NORC poll indicated only 12% of Americans favor the current biannual time-change system, with 56% preferring daylight saving time and 42% favoring standard time.

Senator Tom Cotton stood his ground against the pressure campaign, responding via X to explain his opposition. The senator stated that while nobody enjoys changing the clock, past attempts by Congress to implement permanent daylight saving time were quickly repealed after the public experienced absurdly late winter sunrises. Tom Cotton emphasized that Arkansas families do not want their children walking to school in complete darkness during winter mornings, declaring that he will always put his home state first.

Photo: Lalibre

Historical Precedents of Presidential Pressure Tactics

Using public platforms to apply pressure on recalcitrant lawmakers is a tactic Donald Trump has employed previously against political opponents. A notable precedent from the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, when Donald Trump publicly divulged the personal cell phone number of Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina after Graham criticized him. That prior incident sparked a viral video of Senator Graham theatrically destroying a series of flip phones before eventually becoming a close ally of Donald Trump.

Detail Sourced Fact Date of Incident Saturday, October 3, 2026 Target Legislation Sunshine Protection Act House Vote Result 308 to 117 (July) Key Opposing Senator Tom Cotton (Republican, Arkansas)

As the legislative standoff continues ahead of upcoming midterms, the Senate has yet to place the Sunshine Protection Act on its active agenda, leaving the measure frozen amid the public clash within the Republican party.

NEW: Reporter Asks Trump Point Blank Why He Posted Tom Cotton's Phone Number To Truth Social