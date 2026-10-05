Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded for Immune System Research

The Nobel Prize announcements have officially opened, kicking off a week of high-stakes science and culture reveals with a 12 million Swedish krona prize purse. As tv3.lv reported, the opening accolades arrive on the heels of the medical breakthrough prize awarded to American scientists Mary Brachnov and Fred Ramsdell alongside Japan’s Simon Sakaguchi for their work on immune system control.

The Nobel Prize Week Timeline and Cash Value

The Cash Prize: Each category winner receives 12 million Swedish kronor, which translates to slightly over one million euros.

Each category winner receives 12 million Swedish kronor, which translates to slightly over one million euros. The Scientific Rollout: Following the medicine announcements, the physics prize is scheduled for Tuesday, chemistry for Wednesday, and literature for Thursday.

Following the medicine announcements, the physics prize is scheduled for Tuesday, chemistry for Wednesday, and literature for Thursday. The Economic Finale: The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, concluding with the economic sciences prize on the following Monday.

The Evolution of Scientific Recognition

The announcement sequence follows the traditional autumn schedule. The laureates—Mary Brachnov, Fred Ramsdell, and Simon Sakaguchi—were awarded for their work on immune system control.

Announcement of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

While the scientific community watches the physics and chemistry announcements unfold mid-week, the cultural focus shifts sharply toward the literature prize on Thursday. The monetary value of 12 million Swedish kronor remains consistent across all categories.

Upcoming Schedule for the Laureates

The rolling announcement schedule continues through the end of the business week before closing out next week. Following Tuesday’s physics prize and Wednesday’s chemistry prize, the committee will reveal the literature laureate on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize follows on Friday, before the economic sciences prize concludes the cycle on Monday.