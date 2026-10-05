Samsung tests Galaxy S27 Ultra with Exynos 2700 and larger vapor chamber

Samsung is currently testing prototype units of its upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra equipped with an Exynos 2700 processor and an enlarged vapor chamber, a move that could break a four-year streak of using Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon exclusively for its top-tier devices, Frandroid reported.

Exynos 2700 Enters Mass Production on Two-Nanometer Process

Production volumes for this silicon generation are tracking at least 10 percent higher than the previous Exynos 2600. The processor relies on a ten-core architecture, incorporating a primary Arm C2-Ultra core running at 4.24 gigahertz alongside four C2-Pro cores, a C1-Ultra core, and four C1-Pro cores. Notebookcheck also noted that the chip integrates a system-level cache of 24 megabytes, an Xclipse 970 graphics processing unit, and LPDDR6 memory support. Internal benchmarking data cited by Notebookcheck places the multi-core performance of the Exynos 2700 roughly 9.5 percent ahead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 in Geekbench 6 tests. However, those early test results did not include power consumption metrics.

Internal Debate Over Silicon for the Ultra Flagship

The decision to deploy the Exynos 2700 inside the Ultra model remains unsettled within Samsung, as executive divisions weigh performance figures and thermal metrics. Conversely, the mobile division holds final decision-making power and continues to evaluate thermal output, cost, and processing yields against rival options from Qualcomm. Frandroid noted that this debate revives a long-standing internal question regarding whether the highest-end handset should rely on in-house silicon or external alternatives. Historically, Samsung equipped European versions of the Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 Ultra with Exynos processors, but shifted the entire S23 Ultra lineup to Snapdragon in 2023 following efficiency and thermal complaints with older chips like the Exynos 990.

Larger Vapor Chambers Help Galaxy S27 Ultra Dissipate Heat

Prototypes of the Galaxy S27 Ultra running the Exynos 2700 feature a slightly larger vapor chamber designed to dissipate heat more effectively during intensive tasks. Frandroid explained that vapor chambers use a sealed liquid coolant that evaporates upon contacting the hot processor and condenses elsewhere to release thermal energy. Thermal management remains a critical hurdle for Samsung’s hardware division.

Samsung Distributes Exynos and Snapdragon Chips by Region

Samsung plans to maintain its dual-supplier strategy for the broader Galaxy S27 lineup, meaning models sold in the United States and China will continue utilizing Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. Notebookcheck reported that the Exynos-equipped variants of the S27, S27+, and a new S27 Pro will target markets in Korea and Europe. Manufacturing timelines require roughly three to four months from the initial intake of silicon wafers to finished processors. With mass production underway, Samsung is scheduled to officially unveil the Exynos 2700 in December 2026, ahead of the anticipated commercial launch of the Galaxy S27 series early next year.