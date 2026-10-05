Joao Cancelo admits yellow card caused Portugal substitution

Joao Cancelo scored a sensational long-range equaliser for Portugal in their Group A4 victory against Norway, relying on pure instinct after a throw-in from Nuno Mendes. Goncalo Ramos subsequently secured a 79th-minute winner to maintain Portugal’s flawless campaign.

Barcelona Full-Back Targets Immediate Start Against Getafe

Club Readiness: The 32-year-old full-back returns to Barcelona, targeting an immediate start in La Liga against Getafe.

Instinct and Execution on the Edge of the Box

Portugal extended their perfect run in Group A4 to four straight wins despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, overcoming an early defensive lapse against Norway. Kristoffer Ajer had stunned the Selecao das Quinas by netting the opener just two minutes before the equaliser shifted momentum. Stepping up from the edge of the area, Barcelona full-back Cancelo met a powerful throw-in from Nuno Mendes to drive a spectacular strike past the Norwegian rearguard. The goal marked Cancelo’s 14th international strike in 77 appearances for his country.

Explaining his split-second decision-making process, Cancelo told RTP: “I was well positioned for Nuno’s throw-in, because I know Nuno has a very powerful throw. When I saw the ball hit the ground for the first time, it was instinct, I looked at the goal and, thank God, it went well and it was a goal.” Goncalo Ramos later capitalised on the shifted tactical momentum, slotting home a clinical 79th-minute winner to seal the comeback victory.

Photo: uk.sports.yahoo.com

Disciplinary Tightrope Forces Tactical Withdrawal

Despite his decisive offensive contribution, Cancelo’s night ended prematurely just past the hour mark. Having picked up a booking that triggered an automatic one-match ban, the defender found himself walking a disciplinary tightrope that curbed his effectiveness.

Addressing his exit in the second half, Cancelo admitted: “It affected me, and my substitution was partly because of that. I understood the manager’s decision to make the substitution. The most important thing about my goal was helping the team score after we conceded against Norway. That was the most important thing at that moment.”

Domestic Focus Shifts Back to La Liga

With international maximum points secured, the defender immediately pivots toward club commitments with Barcelona. The Blaugrana face a stretch in domestic competition. The 32-year-old defender is targeting an immediate starting berth when Barcelona resume La Liga action against Getafe this weekend.

Match Detail Statistic / Fact Competition Group A4 Final Score Portugal 2 – 1 Norway Key Scorers Kristoffer Ajer, Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Ramos International Milestone Cancelo’s 14th goal in 77 appearances Next International Match Portugal vs. Denmark (November – Cancelo suspended)

For Cancelo, the focus returns squarely to domestic competition and maintaining defensive sharpness in Catalonia.