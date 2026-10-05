Vilma Fairclough Appointed as New CEO of Bite Latvija

Vilma Fairclough has been appointed as the new general manager of telecommunications operator Bite Latvija, taking over leadership from Mindaugas Rakauskas. Fairclough moves to the telecom sector after previously leading Repharm Group, the largest healthcare company group in Latvia, which includes the Mēness aptieka pharmacy chain.

Strategic Shifts at Bite Latvija

Executive Transition: Vilma Fairclough replaces Mindaugas Rakauskas, who managed Bite Latvija for the past year and a half during his 15-year tenure within the broader Bite Group.

Vilma Fairclough replaces Mindaugas Rakauskas, who managed Bite Latvija for the past year and a half during his 15-year tenure within the broader Bite Group. Parent Company Backing: Bite Latvija and its sister entities are owned by Providence Equity Partners , a US-based private equity investment fund specializing in media, communications, education, and technology sectors.

Bite Latvija and its sister entities are owned by , a US-based private equity investment fund specializing in media, communications, education, and technology sectors. Expanded Footprint: Bite Group operates across Lithuania and Latvia, managing telecom services alongside All Media Grupa, which includes the TV3 media group, Go3 television services, and Power Hit Radio.

Leadership Transition Under Providence Equity Partners

The appointment places an experienced healthcare and retail executive at the helm of one of Latvia’s major telecommunications providers. Providence Equity Partners, the US-based private equity fund that controls Bite Group, appointed Fairclough to use her background in sales, business development, and strategic management as the company pursues its market expansion goals in the Baltic region.

Pranas Kuisis, chief executive officer of Bite Group, pointed to Fairclough’s cross-industry expertise as a strategic fit for the telecommunications provider’s next phase of development. “I see a great compatibility between the Latvian market potential and Vilma’s leadership style,” Kuisis stated regarding the appointment.

Fairclough steps into the role following the departure of Mindaugas Rakauskas. Rakauskas concluded a 15-year career within Bite Group, having spent the final 18 months leading the Latvian subsidiary.

Focus on Connectivity, Digitalization, and Artificial Intelligence

Reflecting on her transition from healthcare management to telecommunications, Fairclough emphasized the expanding role of digital infrastructure in daily economic life. “Right now, connectivity, digitalization, and artificial intelligence are changing how people live, work, and receive important services, while simultaneously becoming significant drivers of economic growth,” Fairclough noted.

During her tenure at Repharm Group, Fairclough oversaw operations at Latvia’s largest healthcare provider network.

Executive Role Appointee Preceding Organization General Manager, Bite Latvija Vilma Fairclough Repharm Group Chief Executive Officer, Bite Group Pranas Kuisis Bite Group Preceding General Manager Mindaugas Rakauskas Bite Latvija (15 years in Bite Group)

Broader Corporate Structure Across the Baltics

Bite Latvija operates alongside its Lithuanian counterpart, Bite Lietuva, under the umbrella of Bite Group. The broader corporate structure also encompasses All Media Grupa. That media division holds regional television, streaming, and radio assets, including the TV3 media group and Go3 television services across Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.