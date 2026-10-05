ALDS Game 2: White Sox and Rays Aim to Extend Series Leads

As the American League Division Series hits its second day, the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays hold 1-0 series leads over the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees respectively, setting up critical Game 2 matchups that will dictate the momentum of both playoff races.

Guardians Face Rotation Pressure in Cleveland

Entering a matchup featuring two clubs that looked practically identical on paper, the Guardians were projected to hold a clear edge thanks to their well-rested starting rotation. Cleveland had Parker Messick and Gavin Williams ready to take the ball for Games 1 and 2 in their home park, whereas the White Sox heavily depleted their pitching staff throughout the Astros series and are currently piecing things together via bullpen days and openers.

Game 1 is already history, and the Guardians lost without even scoring a single run. So much for that rotation edge. Cleveland desperately needs Williams—who averaged 14.5 K/9 after the All-Star Break—to dominate against a White Sox team deploying an Anthony Kay and Sean Burke tandem. But the math is unforgiving: if the Guardians get shut out again, they head to Chicago in serious trouble.

Yankees vs. Rays ALDS Game 2 Preview: Schlittler takes the bump vs. Peralta in Tampa Bay

White Sox Ride Historic Postseason Momentum

The postseason has been remarkably smooth for the White Sox, featuring three wins by a combined 16-6 score. According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, the Sox led at the end of 24 innings played so far in the playoffs, marking the most in the first three games of a postseason run in franchise history and tying the mark for any team over the last 20 years.

Though they have yet to play a postseason home game at Rate Field—a milestone awaiting them on Wednesday—a victory on Monday would push them to a 4-0 playoff start.

Series Matchup Current Series Lead Game 2 Starting Pitchers Game 1 Result White Sox vs. Guardians White Sox lead 1-0 Anthony Kay (CWS) vs. Gavin Williams (CLE) White Sox won Yankees vs. Rays Rays lead 1-0 Cam Schlittler (NYY) vs. Freddy Peralta (TB) Rays won

Yankees Seek Answers Without Judge

The Yankees sailed through the Wild Card Series against the Red Sox behind stellar contributions from their lineup youngsters. That illusion evaporated rapidly in Game 1 of the ALDS as Drew Rasmussen limited New York to just one hit over eight innings.

Desperation for an offensive jolt forced Giancarlo Stanton into action in the top of the ninth for his first plate appearance since April. The experiment failed, leaving the Yankees with a meager three baserunners on the night. Facing a Rays pitching staff boasting immense depth, New York faces a severe tactical puzzle with Aaron Judge sidelined by a calf injury.

Peralta Looks to Break Postseason Trend

Tampa Bay counters with Freddy Peralta, who secured AL Pitcher of the Month honors for September after registering a sharp 0.92 ERA. That performance stands in stark contrast to his 4.99 ERA at the time the Mets traded him.

Despite his regular-season resurgence, Peralta carries a 5.33 ERA across six playoff appearances and five starts since 2023.

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