200 Stab Wounds Announce New Album Lowest Form and Share Pangs Of Conscience

Cleveland death metal 200 Stab Wounds are stepping into darker and more atmospheric territory with the announcement of their third studio album, Lowest Form. Set for release on February 19 through Metal Blade Records, the upcoming eight-track record is preceded by the release of its opening track, “Pangs Of Conscience,” according to The Mosh Network.

Anatomy of Internal Conflict According to the band, “Pangs Of Conscience” explores the internal conflict that comes with realizing you’ve made choices that don’t align with the person you want to be. The track explores the jarring realization that a person’s daily actions can sharply contradict their core identity. “This song is about entering a point in your life where you find yourself sometimes making mistakes that go against who you really are as a human, and having to find yourself again,” the band explained in statements reported by The Mosh Network. Musically and lyrically, the group positions the opener as one of their most dynamic compositions to date, bridging raw aggression with a deeply reflective thematic core. Photo: europesays.com Arthur Rizk handled production, mixing and mastering, ensuring the record packs maximum destructive force. Meanwhile, James Bousema oversaw the artwork, capturing the bleak atmosphere that permeates the record.

Expanding the Sonic Palette With Synths and Spoken Word While Lowest Form remains rooted in the band’s death metal foundation, 200 Stab Wounds refuses to lean entirely on old tricks. The upcoming LP showcases a willingness to experiment with atmospheric elements, incorporating synth interludes and even a spoken-word passage into the tracklist. Photo: themosh.net “We are very excited to finally release Lowest Form to the world,” the band shared, as noted by The Mosh Network. “We’ve worked harder on this record than anything else in our lives. We’re really proud of this one, and we hope you guys enjoy it as much as we do.” The complete tracklist for Lowest Form features eight distinct chapters of extremity: “Pangs Of Conscience”

“Wicked Butchery”

“Sweet Suicide”

“Methodically Slaughtered”

“Symbolic In Glory”

“Psychopomp”

“Taste of Betrayal…The Ultimate Consequence”

“Punishment Eternal”