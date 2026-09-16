Tell California’s Governor to Reject Federal Broadband Deal Undermining Net Neutrality

On August 31, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced it would be awarding California $1.4 billion to expand broadband connectivity, tied to a controversial federal provision forcing the state to abandon its net neutrality, affordability, and public safety protections for 14 years. This clash threatens state-level open internet laws previously defended by California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The 14-Year Waiver and Federal Infrastructure Strings

The funding package from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration carries a heavy regulatory cost. To secure the $1.4 billion earmarked for expanding broadband connectivity to unserved populations, California must agree to a 14-year ban on enforcing any law, order, or policy that imposes restrictions on internet service providers. This federal mandate directly targets California’s gold-standard consumer protections, putting state officials in a difficult position.

Most consumers lack viable choices when selecting an internet service provider. Monopolistic market dynamics leave households vulnerable to corporate pricing strategies. Without state oversight, providers face minimal resistance.

Net Neutrality and First Responder Safety

California operates one of the few robust state-level net neutrality frameworks in the country, successfully replicating key components of the Federal Communications Commission’s Open Internet Order. These rules prohibit internet service providers from blocking, throttling, zero-rating traffic, or implementing paid prioritization schemes. Crucially, the policy ensures that users, not telecom giants, dictate how internet traffic flows.

The stakes extend far beyond content streaming. The exact regulations protecting consumer access also guarantee reliable, unthrottled connectivity for emergency services during crises. During the 2018 wildfire season—the largest in state history at the time—Verizon throttled the data speeds of firefighting units battling the blaze. That incident galvanized public support for California’s state-level net neutrality legislation. Waiving enforcement for 14 years leaves emergency management teams structurally vulnerable as natural disasters intensify.

Broadband Affordability and Market Realities

Financial protections for low-income residents form another casualty of the proposed federal agreement. Earlier this year, state regulators conditioned approval of the Verizon and Frontier merger on a requirement that the newly combined entity offer a $20 monthly internet plan to low-income households, yielding billions in cumulative consumer savings over the next decade.

Market data underscores the necessity of such mandates. A California Public Utilities Commission analysis revealed that average broadband costs across four major urban markets—San Mateo, Oakland, Los Angeles, and San Diego—sat at $51 per month. Broadening that perspective, Consumer Reports documented in 2023 that 84% of American consumers pay at least $50 monthly. That $30 delta between standard pricing and protected low-income tiers determines whether vulnerable households can afford digital access.

Infrastructure capital matters little if communities cannot afford the service it delivers. Eviscerating these pricing caps risks inflicting greater economic harm on residents than the $1.4 billion federal grant provides.

Legal Precedents and the Broader Regulatory Landscape

This federal intervention arrives just as California consolidates its legal victories regarding open internet rules. Telecom industry groups previously mounted aggressive challenges against the state’s 2018 net neutrality statute. However, those trade organizations ultimately reached an agreement with California Attorney General Rob Bonta to dismiss their litigation and let the law stand unchallenged.

“With this victory, we’ve secured a free and open internet for California’s 40 million residents once and for all,” Bonta stated regarding the dismissal. The legal battle saw internet providers experience three separate judicial defeats when the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals repeatedly thwarted their attempts to secure preliminary injunctions against the state statute. While the Trump administration initially filed a lawsuit to block the state framework—a challenge subsequently dropped by the Biden administration—telecom corporations eventually yielded in court.

At the federal level, the FCC has remained deadlocked 2–2 on reinstating nationwide net neutrality rules originally adopted in 2015 under the Obama administration and rescinded in 2017. Vacancies and confirmation hurdles have stalled tie-breaking votes.

Governor Newsom faces a critical decision: accept the $1.4 billion federal capital infusion under terms that dismantle consumer protections, or reject the provision to preserve California’s regulatory sovereignty.