Aspen Snowmass Offers $3.75 Lift Tickets for 80th Anniversary Celebration

Aspen Snowmass is celebrating its 80th anniversary this winter by rolling out throwback pricing, offering lift tickets for $3.75 on December 14—matching the resort’s original 1946 founding rate—alongside $80 tickets for the surrounding weekend, according to announcements from PR Newswire.

Eighty Years of Mountain Infrastructure

When Aspen Mountain opened back on December 14, 1946, it relied on a single lift and a vision articulated by the founders of Aspen Skiing Company. Today, that footprint has expanded into four distinct mountains: Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass.

According to Aspen Skiing Company CEO Geoff Buchheister, the resort balances its deep history with modern operational realities. “Eighty years ago, Aspen Mountain opened with a single lift and endless hopes and dreams for what was to come,” Buchheister stated in a press release covered by PR Newswire. “Today, Aspen Snowmass is a destination like no other — four unique mountains, two unique towns, one community, incredible experiences, and infinite perspectives.”

The Anniversary Pricing Matrix and Capacity Controls

To prevent on-mountain congestion and preserve the integrity of the guest experience, resort operators have deliberately capped the availability of the promotional inventory. The pricing structure for the mid-December milestone breaks down across multiple tiers spanning lift access, gear rentals, and hospitality:

December 14, 2026: Lift tickets drop to $3.75, directly matching the 1946 baseline rate on the exact anniversary of the resort’s founding.

Lift tickets drop to $3.75, directly matching the 1946 baseline rate on the exact anniversary of the resort’s founding. December 12–13, 2026: Weekend lift tickets are discounted to $80 to facilitate a long-form visitor window across all four mountains.

Weekend lift tickets are discounted to $80 to facilitate a long-form visitor window across all four mountains. December 12–14, 2026: Four Mountain Sports offers $80 Premium rental packages.

Four Mountain Sports offers $80 Premium rental packages. December 11–14, 2026: On-mountain dining outlets run $19.46 food and beverage specials, nodding to the founding year.

These anniversary dates directly intersect with Wintersköl’s 75th year, creating a convergence of historic milestones across the local valley community. Because inventory is strictly limited to align with physical mountain capacity, operators expect these promotional passes to clear out rapidly.

Lodging Reductions and Hospitality Ecosystems

Beyond the slopes, the broader Aspen One portfolio is integrating property-wide discounts to capture the influx of visitors during the mid-December window. Limelight Snowmass is offering a 46% reduction on stays between December 11–14 utilizing the promo code 80YEARS, subject to a two-night minimum stay. Limelight Aspen matches that 46% markdown for stays on December 13–14 with no minimum night requirement, according to PR Newswire reports.

Photo: aspentimes.com

At the high end of the hospitality spectrum, The Little Nell—operating as the region’s only five-star, five-diamond ski-in/ski-out hotel—is providing up to a 30% discount for bookings between December 11–14 using the same 80YEARS identifier, with no minimum stay restriction. These properties will supplement the lodging reductions with specialized food, beverage, and guest programming throughout the anniversary weekend.

Passholder Perks and Ongoing Season Integration

Season pass holders across the Aspen Snowmass ecosystem are slated to receive distinct giveaways and event promotions as part of the 80th-year celebration. However, pass buyers should note standard seasonal deadlines: pass prices increase on September 19, while Flex Passes remain available for purchase through October 30 while supplies last.

Photo: prnewswire.com

The resort plans to maintain celebratory activations, apparel drops via the Aspen Collection, and specialized on-mountain programming throughout the entire 2026/27 winter operating calendar. Complete scheduling data and ticketing portals remain live on the official Aspen Snowmass web domain.