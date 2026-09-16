Aberdeen’s Union Square Shopping Centre Put Up for Sale for £175m

Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre has been put on the market for £175m by US private equity firm Lone Star, just two and a half years after its previous £111m acquisition. Knight Frank handles the sale of the 550,000 sq ft asset, which features major retail tenants including Marks and Spencer and Zara.

The Bottom Line Capital Appreciation Target: Lone Star seeks a £64m gross price increase over its March 2024 acquisition cost of roughly £111m.

Lone Star seeks a £64m gross price increase over its March 2024 acquisition cost of roughly £111m. Asset Scale: The property encompasses 550,000 square feet of prime retail space near Aberdeen’s harbour.

The property encompasses 550,000 square feet of prime retail space near Aberdeen’s harbour. Tenant Dynamics: The portfolio includes key national anchors like Marks and Spencer (LON: MKS) and Zara, alongside an upcoming IKEA location.

Decoding the £175m Valuation Play

Here is the math.

Now, the private equity firm has appointed Knight Frank to test market liquidity at £175m. But the balance sheet tells a different story about commercial real estate pricing recovery.

According to the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the offering reflects renewed institutional appetite for high-footfall Scottish commercial real estate. Yet, underwriting a £175m ticket requires absolute confidence in sustainable rental income streams against persistent macroeconomic pressures on consumer discretionary spending.

Tenancy Milestones and Regional Retail Shifts

Union Square remains a dominant retail hub in northeast Scotland since opening in 2009. The asset benefits from structural shifts in retailer footprints, notably hosting Aberdeen’s flagship Marks and Spencer store following the closure of the brand’s legacy city centre location after more than eight decades.

Additional drawing power comes from national and international brands such as Zara, Mango, Schuh, and Victoria’s Secret. Furthermore, the asset is awaiting the launch of a new IKEA store slated for the former Decathlon space. Here is where regional footfall metrics matter for prospective buyers.

Union Square Transaction and Asset Metrics Metric March 2024 Sale Current Offering (2026) Owner Lone Star Marketed by Knight Frank Transaction Value ~£111m £175m Asset Size 550,000 sq ft 550,000 sq ft Holding Period Acquisition 2.5 Years

Macroeconomic Realities of Regional Mall Liquidity

Transactions of this magnitude test the depth of the UK commercial property investment market. Yields across retail warehouses and shopping centers have adjusted significantly following successive base rate shifts by the Bank of England. Buyers evaluating a £175m outlay will scrutinize net initial yields against prevailing debt financing costs.

Private equity exits in regional retail depend heavily on securing institutional syndicates or well-capitalized REITs. While prime assets with strong tenant retention outperform secondary high streets, underwriting standards remain conservative. Whether Lone Star secures its £175m asking price will establish a vital valuation benchmark for regional UK retail assets through the remainder of the fiscal year.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.