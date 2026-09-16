Home Baker Accused of Selling $7 Woolworths Cakes for $180

Australian home baker Nadine Walters, operating Mrs Walters Wonderful Cakes out of Churchill, Victoria, has faced severe online backlash and customer accusations of purchasing $7 Woolworths mud cakes, covering them in custom icing, and reselling them for up to $180, amid complaints regarding botched orders, missing refunds, and an on-property neighborhood confrontation.

The Rise and Fall of a Regional Custom Cake Operation

For decades, the humble supermarket mud cake has served as an affordable, reliable centerpiece for Australian birthday parties and morning teas. Priced at just $7 at retail giants like Woolworths, the chocolate treat is designed for quick consumption, not high-end culinary transformation. But in regional Victoria, one home-based business allegedly blurred the line between budget convenience and bespoke artistry, sparking a viral community firestorm.

Nadine Walters, a 38-year-old mother-of-three running Mrs Walters Wonderful Cakes, found herself at the center of fierce online accusations. Multiple buyers across Traralgon and surrounding areas came forward on community Facebook pages to claim that custom cakes costing upwards of $180 arrived late, featured incorrect flavor profiles, smelled faintly of smoke, and occasionally contained pet hair. Here is the kicker: when curious customers sliced into their expensive celebration cakes, they discovered the unmistakable swirled icing and sponge structure of a standard supermarket mud cake underneath the fondant.

Steph Brown, a 24-year-old Traralgon resident, spoke to the Daily Mail regarding her family’s firsthand experience with the business. Brown recounted how her sister-in-law ordered a three-layer $180 Mississippi mud cake for delivery, only to find that biting into it revealed a standard Woolworths mud cake concealed beneath cracked blue fondant and leftover supermarket frosting. According to reports from buyers who aired their grievances online, orders placed with Ms Walters frequently suffered from last-minute substitutions, with red velvet or chocolate requests swapped for lemon cakes without prior customer notification.

The Bottom Line The Allegation: Customers allege that Mrs Walters Wonderful Cakes charged up to $180 for decorated $7 Woolworths mud cakes.

Customers allege that Mrs Walters Wonderful Cakes charged up to $180 for decorated $7 Woolworths mud cakes. The Fallout: Public complaints on local community Facebook pages triggered canceled orders, missing refunds, and an irate doorstep confrontation.

Public complaints on local community Facebook pages triggered canceled orders, missing refunds, and an irate doorstep confrontation. The Business Status: Public records indicate that the Australian Business Number (ABN) linked to the baking venture has been listed as cancelled since March 2023.

Escalating Tensions and Neighborhood Confrontations

As consumer frustration mounted across social media, the dispute spilled over from digital comment threads into real-world altercations. Last week, Ms Walters published footage on her business page—which boasts over 7,000 followers—depicting an irate customer arriving at her Churchill property to demand a refund. The situation quickly deteriorated as the visitor shouted threats before storming off, while Ms Walters defended her position on camera, insisting she intended to process refunds for affected patrons.

The operational strain behind Mrs Walters Wonderful Cakes had apparently reached a breaking point weeks prior. When customers messaged to complain about late deliveries—with one cake reportedly pulled straight from a car boot unboxed due to a flat tyre—Ms Walters explained via messages that she had experienced an oven malfunction two days before the weekend orders. She admitted that her “only option” to fulfill commitments was to “buy the layers,” offering affected buyers a $50 credit because she “did not bake the cake.” Despite these partial concessions, multiple buyers stated they never received financial restitution, leading to the public airing of grievances that ultimately paralyzed the home-baking venture.

Consumer Trust in the Age of Viral Cottage Industries

Incident Detail Reported Fact Baker & Location Nadine Walters, operating out of Churchill, Victoria (160km east of Melbourne). The Product $7 Woolworths mud cakes allegedly resold as custom creations priced up to $180. Primary Grievances Wrong flavors, missing refunds, late unboxed deliveries, and supermarket icing hidden under fondant. Business Registration Linked ABN for Mrs Walters Wonderful Cakes listed as cancelled since March 2023.

Public business records show that the ABN tied to Mrs Walters Wonderful Cakes has been inactive since March 2023, complicating the regulatory standing of the operation while highlighting the risks consumers face when purchasing custom food items from unregistered or residential sellers.

Baker accused of selling supermarket cakes for massive profit | A Current Affair

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