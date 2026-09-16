Manchester City Face Norwich City in EFL Cup Third Round

Manchester City travels to face Championship side Norwich City in the third round of the EFL Cup on Thursday, September 17, 2026. Enzo Maresca prepares to rotate his squad amidst an intense fixture schedule, looking to build upon a five-match winning streak across all competitions.

Fantasy & Market Impact Monitor starting XI leaks closely for Norwich’s frontline deployment of Mohamed Touré against a heavily altered City backline.

Navigating Congested Fixtures and Squad Rotation

Manchester City heads into this League Cup tie riding a wave of domestic and continental momentum. Following a narrow 1-0 victory over rivals Manchester United in the Manchester derby—sealed by Erling Haaland’s controversial strike—the squad sits second in the Premier League table with 12 points from four matches.

But the fixture congestion forces difficult personnel choices. Having also dispatched FC Porto 2-0 in their UEFA Champions League league-phase opener, the technical staff must balance trophy ambitions with player load management.

Phil Foden remains unavailable due to suspension following his red card in the derby. Meanwhile, winger Jérémy Doku faces a late fitness test over a calf strain.

Consequently, Maresca is poised to hand competitive minutes to squad players. Gerónimo Rulli and Alan Elias could make their debuts, alongside inclusions for Vitor Reis, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Iliman Ndiaye.

Norwich City’s Cup Ambitions and Tactical Blueprint

Down in the EFL Championship, Norwich City enters the fixture sitting 12th in the standings with nine points. Adjustments will be vital as the Canaries look to bounce back domestically following a 4-3 defeat to Middlesbrough.

Despite that setback, Norwich has collected four wins from their last six outings in all competitions. Their path to the third round required navigating two previous rounds: a 4-1 victory over Milton Keynes Dons followed by a 2-1 win over Cardiff City.

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The hosts will look to utilize the atmosphere to pressure City’s second-string setup. Attacking focal point Mohamed Touré—who has notched five goals in seven appearances this term—represents their primary threat on the counter-attack, though his inclusion in the starting XI remains unconfirmed.

Norwich must cope with several notable injury absences, including Gabriel Forsyth, Mirko Topic, Ali Ahmed, and Lucien Mahovo, while Daniel Grimshaw is expected to deputize in goal.

Team Form & Head-to-Head Overview Metric / Stat Manchester City Norwich City Recent Form (Last 5 Games) 5 Wins, 0 Draws, 0 Losses 1 Win, 0 Draws, 0 Losses (Recent sample) League Position & Points 2nd in Premier League (12 pts) 12th in Championship (9 pts) EFL Cup Pedigree 9-time Champions (holders) Third Round Entrant Historical H2H Record 39 Wins 10 Wins (23 Draws)

Historical Dominance and Tactical Expectations

History heavily favors the visitors. Across 72 historical encounters, Manchester City boasts 39 victories compared to Norwich’s 10, alongside 23 draws. More crucially, City has claimed victory in the last three head-to-head meetings without conceding a single goal, outscoring the Canaries 14-0 in that span.

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The last competitive meeting in the top-flight back in February 2022 ended in a 4-0 triumph for the Sky Blues. Yet, cup football under the lights introduces unique variables.

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