Sydney Sweeney Hits Back at Backlash Over Nude Novig Sports Ad

Sydney Sweeney is facing fresh backlash over a new, provocative commercial for the sports prediction market app Novig. The campaign features the actor completely naked while promoting sports wagering, drawing sharp criticism from female athletes and social media users who argue the ad unnecessarily sexualizes sports.

The Bottom Line The Campaign: Sydney Sweeney stars in a naked commercial for sports prediction app Novig, using sports equipment to protect her modesty.

Sydney Sweeney stars in a naked commercial for sports prediction app Novig, using sports equipment to protect her modesty. The Backlash: Female athletes and social media critics slammed the ad for reducing women and sports to physical objects, citing years of fighting for respect based on talent.

Female athletes and social media critics slammed the ad for reducing women and sports to physical objects, citing years of fighting for respect based on talent. The Response: Sweeney pushed back by sharing Instagram Stories highlighting prominent female and male athletes who have previously posed nude for magazines.

Inside the Novig Campaign and Sweeney’s Direct Response

The controversy ignited after Novig dropped a commercial featuring the 29-year-old former Euphoria star in the buff. In the spot, Sweeney sits naked on a basketball hoop and poses with various pieces of athletic gear, delivering lines about trading sports exclusively through the app.

According to Novig founder and chief executive Jacob Fortinsky, Sweeney holds an equity stake in the platform and personally decided to get nude for the campaign. Fortinsky noted that Sweeney was drawn to Novig because it focuses strictly on sports predictions rather than non-sporting markets. In an interview with Front Office Sports, Fortinsky recalled Sweeney telling him, “I’m uncomfortable with other platforms that have markets on what color underwear I’m going to wear,” adding, “There’s something clean about sports.”

While the brand aimed to force itself into the national discourse, the execution triggered an immediate wave of online disapproval. Commenters voiced frustration over the reliance on nudity to market a sports app.

“As a former athlete and a woman who has personally experienced sexualized comments, I’m genuinely disgusted and disappointed by this campaign,” one Instagram user wrote beneath Sweeney’s original post. “We’ve spent years fighting to be seen and respected for our talent, strength and achievements, not reduced to our bodies…”

Rather than issuing a standard public relations statement, Sweeney fired back on Sunday via her Instagram Stories. During “gamedayyy,” she shared a selection of promotional photos showing herself in the buff alongside examples of athletes and celebrities who have posed nude. Her round-up featured magazine covers and shoots starring Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, and Caroline Wozniacki. She also highlighted male athletes who have stripped down for sports, including Myles Garrett, Rob Gronkowski, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jason Kelce.

The Business of Shock Value in Sports Betting Marketing

Novig’s partnership with Sweeney arrives as the sports betting and prediction market landscape faces competition for user acquisition. By taking an equity stake, Sweeney’s financial alignment with Novig transforms her brand power directly into platform visibility.

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Key Elements of the Novig and Sydney Sweeney Campaign Element Details Platform Novig (sports-only prediction market) Executive Perspective CEO Jacob Fortinsky noted Sweeney’s equity stake and desire for a strict sports-only focus. Criticism Backlash from users and former athletes citing the sexualization of women’s sports and bodies. Defense Sweeney’s Instagram Stories highlighting past nude spreads featuring Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe, and Jason Kelce.

Here is the kicker: the strategy worked in terms of raw attention. Fortinsky openly admitted that Sweeney’s involvement forces the company into the broader cultural conversation.

Where the Cultural Debate Heads Next

Sweeney’s defense—pointing to a tradition of athletes posing nude for publications—highlights an ongoing tension over bodily autonomy and media representation.

What do you think of Sweeney’s defense strategy? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.