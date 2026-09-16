Shah Rukh Khan Explains Delay of Arijit Singh Song for Film King

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has revealed why the highly anticipated track featuring Arijit Singh from the film King has not yet been released. During a social media question-and-answer session on Tuesday, the actor explained that the final touches from the perfectionist singer are still pending, keeping fans waiting despite immense excitement.

Shah Rukh Khan Teases Arijit Singh Track and Explains Release Delay

The creative partnership between playback singer Arijit Singh and actor Shah Rukh Khan has a proven history of delivering chart-topping hits. According to Sangbadpratidin, their past collaborations include Chaleya from the film Jawan as well as Gerua and Jhme Jo Pathaan. Whenever Khan lips-syncs to Singh’s vocals on screen, the resulting combination consistently dominates the charts.

The Bollywood star had previously indicated that King would feature another track by Singh. However, despite generating intense excitement through promotional flashes over the course of two years, the production has not yet released any music from the project. During a social media question-and-answer session on Tuesday, a fan requested that Khan finally release at least one song from the film, prompting a direct explanation from the actor.

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Perfectionist Approach Dictates Production Timeline

Addressing the fan’s inquiry about why no tracks have been made public yet, Khan revealed that the delay stems from the singer’s meticulous creative process.

Shah Rukh Khan stated that he would have released it right away, but Arijit dada still needed to give it the finishing touches, adding that he is a perfectionist and rightfully takes some time.

Translated into English, Khan noted that he would have released the track immediately, but Arijit dada still needs to finish the final touches, describing him as a perfectionist who rightfully takes some time to ensure the work is flawless.

High Expectations Surround the Project

Ever since its official announcement, King has commanded a 400 crore budget, driving fan anticipation to extraordinary heights, as reported by Sangbadpratidin. While audiences are eagerly awaiting the actor’s high-octane action sequences, the desire to hear Singh’s vocals in the film remains exceptionally high.

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The latest update confirms that a major surprise awaits viewers, with Khan poised to deliver high-voltage action sequences. For now, cinephiles continue to monitor every update regarding the film as production finalizes its soundtrack.