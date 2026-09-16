AI “Dirty Nail Egg Yolk Pastry” Meme Fools Parents in Viral Prank

As families prepare for Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, a viral internet phenomenon known as the “dirty fingernails egg yolk pastry” trend has swept across social media platforms like Threads, catching numerous unsuspecting parents off guard according to Mirror Media reports on Line Today. The digital prank involves users sending AI-generated images of traditional lunar pastries held by a hand featuring visibly grimy fingernails, prompting reactions from older family members.

The trend gained traction online, pulling in over a million views as netizens tested the realism of the artificial intelligence images on their relatives as reported by Mirror Media. With the Mid-Autumn Festival centering around the giving and eating of mooncakes and egg yolk pastries, the timing of the prank transformed holiday preparations into a source of online amusement.

AI-Generated Pastries Trigger Disgust and Hilarity

The core of the viral challenge rests on a digital creation. Participants use artificial intelligence to generate photographs of golden, glossy egg yolk pastries or mooncakes cradled in a pair of rough-looking hands. While the pastries themselves appear appetizing at first glance, a closer inspection reveals dirt tucked inside the fingernail beds.

When children send these images to their parents with queries like, “A friend made these handmade mooncakes, do you want to buy some?” the impact is immediate. According to accounts shared across social platforms and detailed by Mirror Media, many parents recoiled, firing back voice messages and text replies condemning the food as repulsive.

Reactions varied from household to household, capturing a spectrum of parental shock and disbelief:

Some parents immediately spotted the grime, with comments ranging from “His hands are too gross” to “His hands are terrifying” and “The nails are so dirty, do you dare to eat them?”

Other mothers failed to notice the flaw right away, initially agreeing to order two boxes before their children escalated the joke by claiming the baker’s main profession was at a car repair shop.

Realizing the truth behind the auto-shop background story, those parents quickly reversed course, shouting cancellations and declaring the items too disgusting to purchase.

Family Banter and Dark Humor

Beyond simple rejections, the prank unlocked a wave of dark humor among some mothers who participated in the trend. Rather than just turning down the offer for themselves, certain parents leaned into what online users described as “hell jokes,” suggesting alternative recipients for the contaminated-looking treats.

Photo: today.line.me

As documented in coverage by Mirror Media, at least one mother told her child that while she personally refused to eat the pastries, they could “buy them for the mother-in-law” or that the grandfather would eat them, sparking laughter among online observers who followed the viral threads.

The prank highlights the use of artificial intelligence imagery and how families utilize digital tools to share jokes during seasonal holidays. As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, social media users continue sharing screenshots of their parents’ text replies, turning a digitally fabricated hygiene nightmare into a viral talking point.

The trend remains a topic of online engagement across digital forums, with reactions continuing to surface as more households participate in the holiday prank.