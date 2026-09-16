Helena Deland Releases New Single How Do You Like Me Now

Helena Deland returns with her new single “How Do You Like Me Now,” released via Chivi Chivi. The Montreal-based artist builds on a catalog that includes her 2020 debut album Someone New on Luminelle Recording and the acclaimed Goodnight Summerland.

The Diaristic Intimacy of a Notebook Found in Plain Sight

Deland’s latest work functions as a composite of lyrical sketches, trading sweeping arrangements for a stark, diaristic intimacy. According to reporting by Clash Music, the song captures snippets of overheard conversation with an understated yet quietly confident tone. The musical style maintains a subtle beauty while carrying a piercing emotional accuracy.

Discussing the conceptual framework behind the track, Deland offers a window into its creation:

“I wonder to which extent the authors of posthumously published diaries were writing with a vague audience in mind. Here, I’m convincing myself that a person I admire, very much still alive, has written everything down in their notebook in the hopes of it being found. When that day finally came, they’d say ‘That’s right. There I am. How do you like me now?’”

Collaborative Roots and Expanding Soundscapes

Before turning her focus back to solo material, Deland spent significant time exploring collaborative soundscapes. She teamed up with fellow Montreal musician Ouri to form Hildegard. Together, the duo released two albums: their self-titled debut Hildegard in 2021 and Jour 1596 in 2024.

Beyond her work with Ouri, Deland’s collaborative footprint extends across the indie landscape. She has partnered with Men I Trust, JPEGMAFIA, Jonah Yano, Sam Evian, and claire rousay. Her songwriting has also resonated across the wider music community; this past April, Will Oldham shared a video of himself performing “The Animals,” a track originally featured on Goodnight Summerland.

Upcoming Intimate Live Performances

Having previously toured North America and Europe—and supported acts like Weyes Blood, Andy Shauf, Connan Mockasin, Soccer Mommy, and Iggy Pop—Deland is taking her new music directly to the stage. She is embarking on a short and intimate slate of live shows alongside Hana Stretton.

The tour kicks off on September 24 at FONO in Ottawa, Ontario, before moving to the United States. Stops include Higher Ground in Burlington, VA on September 27; TOURISTS in North Adams, Massachusetts on September 28; Avalon Lounge in Catskills, New York on September 29; and Manny’s in State College, Pennsylvania on September 30.

How does Deland’s shift toward diaristic, notebook-style lyricism change the way you listen to modern indie songwriting? Let us know your thoughts in the conversation below.