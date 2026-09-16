DRC Protests: Clashes Erupt Over Tshisekedi’s Constitutional Bid

Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo deployed tear gas, fired warning shots, and made multiple arrests on Tuesday, as nationwide protests erupted against President Félix Tshisekedi’s push for constitutional reform. The demonstrations, organized by the C64 opposition coalition, highlight political fractures over term limits as the administration faces security crises in the east.

Street demonstrations swept major urban centers across the vast Central African nation this week. The unrest follows months of mounting friction between opposition parties and the ruling coalition. At the heart of the standoff is President Tshisekedi’s endeavor to alter the nation’s foundational charter to lift the constitutional two-term limit, opening a path for a third run at power.

The Battle for Kinshasa’s Streets and the C64 Coalition Pushback

In the capital city of Kinshasa, hundreds of demonstrators marched beneath a sea of opposition banners on Tuesday morning, responding directly to a call to action issued by the C64 coalition. According to eyewitness reports from journalists on the ground, heavy detachments of riot police lined the planned march routes and secured major intersections, where traffic was unusually smooth.

Tensions boiled over when the opposition march intersected with gatherings of pro-government supporters. Clashes broke out quickly between the two factions. Law enforcement officers intervened immediately, discharging volleys of tear gas that sent protesters scattering in disarray. At least two demonstrators sustained injuries during the melee.

Opposition figure Martin Fayulu, who participated in the march, condemned the police response. Fayulu accused law enforcement of actively shielding elements of the “Force of Progress,” a youth movement tied to the ruling party that critics frequently accuse of instigating political violence.

President Tshisekedi first took office following the 2019 elections and secured a mandate for a second term in the 2023 polls. That wide electoral margin left opposition parties significantly fractured. However, opposition figures recently united under the C64 banner after a senior coalition leader publicly urged the president to abandon efforts to dismantle the presidential term limits embedded in the constitution.

Defiant Protests in Lubumbashi and Nationwide Crackdowns

The unrest was not confined to the capital. In Lubumbashi, a mining center situated in the southeastern region of the country, activists openly defied a formal ban on demonstrations issued by local provincial authorities. Protesters gathered in the city center before police moved in with tear gas and warning shots to disperse the crowds.

Mohamed Eyenga, provincial coordinator for the Envol opposition party and a senior figure within the C64 coalition, voiced dismay over the government response. Eyenga stated that organizers were taken aback by the heavy deployment of both army and police units aimed at blocking what he described as a peaceful demonstration, adding that numerous activists faced arbitrary arrests.

Conversely, General Blaise Kilimbalimba, the provincial police commander, defended the security operations. Kilimbalimba insisted that no peaceful demonstrators had been detained and maintained that the police took necessary measures to guarantee that ordinary citizens could carry out their daily activities without interference.

Similar scenes unfolded in Mbandaka, the capital of the northwestern Equateur province, where authorities had likewise outlawed public demonstrations. Law enforcement officers carrying weapons dispersed a crowd of roughly 100 activists, resulting in approximately ten arrests. Local sources confirmed that security forces similarly intervened to break up smaller rallies and execute arrests across the eastern provinces of South Kivu and Tanganyika.

Geopolitical Stakes and Regional Security Pressures

The domestic political showdown unfolds against a volatile backdrop of ongoing armed conflict. A parliament heavily dominated by the ruling party previously greenlit the administration’s constitutional maneuvers. This push arrives while large swathes of the eastern DRC remain gripped by violence, most notably driven by the M23 armed group, which secured substantial territory last year.

Last month, the C64 coalition rejected an offer from President Tshisekedi to engage in a national dialogue. Opposition leaders argued that the proposed forum was merely a political maneuver designed to cement the incumbent’s grip on power rather than foster genuine compromise, ultimately opting for Tuesday’s coordinated day of nationwide protest.

Photo: ewn.co.za

Event / Feature Details Date of Unrest Tuesday Primary Catalyst President Félix Tshisekedi’s constitutional reform push for a third term Key Opposition Alliance C64 coalition (including figures like Martin Fayulu and Mohamed Eyenga) Key Locations Affected Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Mbandaka, South Kivu, and Tanganyika Security Response Tear gas, warning shots, and arrests by national police and security forces

But there is a broader international dimension to consider.

As the standoff between the administration and the C64 coalition persists, the trajectory of the country’s governance model hangs in the balance. How do you see international actors balancing mineral supply security with domestic democratic norms in the region? Let us know your thoughts below.