Olu Jacobs dead: Veteran Nigerian actor dies at age 84

Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, the veteran Nigerian actor widely known as Olu Jacobs, has died at the age of 84. His family announced the passing on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, marking the end of a career that bridged British television, international cinema, and the rise of modern Nollywood.

The death of the actor, affectionately celebrated by his family as The Lion of Lufodo , was shared on Instagram, according to reporting from punchng.com. Across the African entertainment landscape, colleagues and admirers responded with immediate tributes.

From British Television Stages to Nollywood

Born on July 11, 1942, in Kano with roots in the Egba Alake community, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs built an artistic foundation that spanned continents. His early interest in the performing arts blossomed through school debating societies and local drama activities. That passion deepened after he watched a performance by Hubert Ogunde at the Colonial Hotel in Kano, an encounter that ultimately inspired him to pursue professional acting abroad.

Photo: punchng.com

Jacobs traveled to England, where he trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Armed with formal theatrical grounding, he established himself in British television and repertoire theater during the 1970s. His early television credits included appearances in programs such as The Goodies, Till Death Us Do Part, The Professionals, The Tomorrow People, and Barlow at Large. He also transitioned to international film productions, featuring in The Dogs of War in 1980, Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend in 1985, and Roman Polanski’s Pirates in 1986.

Returning to Nigeria, Jacobs became a pillar of the country’s expanding commercial film and television sector. Known for his commanding presence, rich voice, and dignified demeanor, he specialized in portraying kings, traditional rulers, and authoritative patriarchs. His decades of work helped shape the identity of Nollywood, earning him respect as a bridge between traditional Nigerian stage arts and the modern global screen economy.

Honors, Legacy, and the Lufodo Partnership

Throughout his career, Jacobs received accolades in African entertainment. In 2007, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. The Federal Government subsequently conferred upon him the national honor of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2011. Further industry recognition followed, including the Industry Merit Award at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Photo: BBC

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Beyond his individual performances, Jacobs formed both a personal and professional partnership with his wife, fellow actress Joke Silva. Together, the couple established the Lufodo Group, encompassing film production, distribution, and the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, which has trained generations of Nigerian talent. Their union remained one of the prominent fixtures in the creative industry.

“Na wit gratitude to God for life well live and fought, dat we announce di passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo. Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs (MFR).” Family, via BBC

Later Years and the Battle With Lewy Body Dementia

In his later years, Jacobs largely stepped away from the active public spotlight as health challenges affected his appearances. Joke Silva later spoke publicly about her husband’s condition, detailing his long-running experience with degenerative neurological changes.

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E dey deal wit issues and e don dey on for a couple of years. Joke Silva, via BBC

According to health authorities referenced in reporting, Dementia with Lewy bodies is a progressive condition that develops slowly and worsens over several years, affecting mental abilities and movement. Amid his withdrawal from active filmmaking, false rumors of his death circulated on multiple occasions, including in 2021 and 2024, prompting family members—including Silva—to repeatedly clarify that he was alive.

Following the formal confirmation of his passing on September 16, the grieving family issued a request asking bloggers, media influencers, and the public to respect their privacy during the mourning period.