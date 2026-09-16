Learner Stabbed to Death at Eastern Cape High School

A disturbing wave of fatal school violence has rocked the Eastern Cape, leaving communities reeling after a series of deadly knife attacks inside educational institutions. On March 3, 2026, a Grade 9 learner at Toise High School died after being stabbed by a fellow student just before classes commenced. This tragedy mirrors another brutal incident at Humansdorp Senior Secondary School, where a Grade 12 learner was fatally stabbed, prompting multiple arrests and urgent calls for enhanced campus security across the province.

Morning Violence Inside Toise High School The morning of March 3, 2026, started like any other at Toise High School in the Eastern Cape, but it quickly descended into chaos. A Grade 9 student suffered fatal stab wounds delivered by another learner inside the school grounds before official instruction began. School staff and teachers rushed the critically injured teenager to Grey Hospital for urgent medical intervention, but the victim succumbed to the injuries. Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade expressed deep anguish over the loss of young life. “We are devastated by this tragic loss of a young life. We urge parents to collaborate with us to ensure that schools must remain safe spaces for learning and not places of fear and violence. Both parents and community leaders must condemn this act of violence in our schools,” Gade stated. In response to the crisis, the provincial education department deployed psychosocial support teams to offer trauma counselling to grieving learners, educators, and the victim’s family.

Arrests and Court Appearances Following the Humansdorp Killing The violence at Toise High School compounds an already tense security climate in Eastern Cape educational facilities. Police action was swift following the fatal stabbing of a Grade 12 learner at the Humansdorp Senior Secondary School. Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed that law enforcement detained six learners located near a gravel road leading to Oyster Bay. Photo: algoafm.co.za The group of suspects includes four minors aged 16 and 17, alongside two 18-year-olds. The four minors are scheduled for processing in the children’s court, while the two older suspects face a murder charge and an appearance in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court.