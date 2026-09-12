2027: INEC Releases Final List of 18 Presidential Candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission has published the final list of 18 presidential candidates and their running mates for the January 2027 general elections. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi lead a fragmented field of contenders after officials displayed the final document in Abuja.

The 18-Candidate Field and Leading Contenders

The electoral commission formally set the stage for the upcoming contest by releasing the definitive ballot configuration. The final document, signed by Commission Secretary Rose Oriaran-Anthony, features candidates sponsored by 18 political parties.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu seeks a second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, retaining Vice-President Kashim Shettima as his running mate. The opposition features several prominent figures running on separate platforms. Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is contesting under the African Democratic Congress with former Rivers State governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. Meanwhile, former Anambra State governor Peter Gregory Obi is running under the Nigeria Democratic Congress alongside former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Fragmented Opposition and Party Alignments

Other notable figures on the ballot include Oyo State Governor Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde contesting under the Allied Peoples Movement with Musa Lawal Daura, and former Cross River State governor Donald Duke representing the Peoples Redemption Party alongside Kabiru Rabiu. The Social Democratic Party is fielding Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo with Usman Muhammed Bugaje, while the African Action Congress presents Omoyele Sowore paired with Haruna Garba Magashi.

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Political parties that did not present presidential candidates include Accord, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, and the Youth Party.

Demographics and Gender Distribution on the Ballot

Analysis of the official documentation highlights a pronounced gender imbalance across the 18 presidential flag bearers. Out of the 18 candidates, 16 are male, representing 88.9 per cent of the field. Only two women secured presidential nominations, constituting 11.1 per cent of the total contenders: Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori of the National Democratic Party and Nkem Esther Okereke of the National Rescue Movement.

Photo: vanguardngr.com

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The gender disparity persists among vice-presidential running mates. A total of 14 running mates are male, representing 77.8 per cent, while four are female, accounting for 22.2 per cent. The female vice-presidential candidates are Peace Egobia Ofordile for the Allied Peoples Party, Nafisat Usaku Abubakar for the Democratic Labour Alliance, Hajja Bintu Konto for the Labour Party, and Patience Ndidi Key for the Young Progressives Party.

Qualifications, Ages, and Statutory Disclosures

The cleared contenders range in age from 35 to 80 years old. Their educational qualifications span from First School Leaving Certificates, West African Examinations Council credentials, and NABTEB certificates to university degrees and doctorate qualifications.

Photo: businessday.ng

According to the commission’s documentation, none of the 18 presidential candidates or their running mates declared any form of disability.

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Public Display and Campaign Timetable

The commission displayed the final list at its Federal Capital Territory office in Abuja on Saturday. The documentation also included candidates contesting the single senatorial seat and the two House of Representatives seats within the FCT.

An official stated that the roster would also be displayed in the various states where the candidates are contesting. However, as of the time of filing, the final compilation had not yet been published on the commission’s official website or social media handles, setting the stage for campaigns ahead of the January 16, 2027, election.