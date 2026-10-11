3 Buccaneers Trade Candidates to Watch Ahead of the NFL Deadline

Following a 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers that dropped their record to 0-4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face trade deadline decisions regarding assets like outside linebacker Yaya Diaby, cornerback Zyon McCollum, and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson ahead of the November 10 deadline.

The Bottom Line

General manager Jason Licht evaluates potential trade offers as the franchise weighs upcoming contract decisions for key roster pieces.

Pass rusher Yaya Diaby and cornerback Zyon McCollum draw interest from multiple NFL front offices following slow starts to the 2026 campaign.

Veteran defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson commands attention on the market as an expiring contract holding the team’s highest defensive grade.

Navigating Trade Deadline Pressures After A Slow Start

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped to 0-4 following a narrow defeat against the Green Bay Packers, trade rumors immediately began circulating ahead of the November 10 deadline. The franchise responded swiftly on Thursday Night Football by securing a 24-16 road victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Despite escaping the winless tier, the team remains positioned to evaluate its roster trajectory as the midpoint of the season approaches.

Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker identified three Buccaneers players as viable trade candidates. While general manager Jason Licht historically maintains a conservative approach regarding in-season transactions, incoming inquiries could force the front office’s hand if compensation aligns with long-term financial planning.

Player Position Contract Status 2026 PFF Metric / Notes Yaya Diaby Outside Linebacker Expiring after 2026 50.6 pass-rush grade, 7 pressures Zyon McCollum Cornerback Year 1 of 3-year, $48M extension 58.3 coverage grade, 13.3% forced incompletion rate A’Shawn Robinson Defensive Tackle Expiring (1-year deal) 89.1 overall grade, team defensive leader

Evaluating Contract Realities For Yaya Diaby

Financial commitments elsewhere on the roster compound the uncertainty surrounding Diaby’s future in Tampa Bay. Quarterback Baker Mayfield signed a three-year, $165 million contract prior to the season, tightening future cash flow and potentially forcing management to let players like Diaby or right guard Cody Mauch test free agency. Bradley Locker highlighted the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles as logical landing spots if the Buccaneers pivot toward retooling.

Assessing Zyon McCollum Amid Secondary Depth Questions

Cornerback Zyon McCollum signed a three-year, $48 million contract extension prior to the 2025 season. Following an inconsistent 2025 season, McCollum has shown mixed indicators through five games in 2026, registering six passes defensed, one tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery.

Trading McCollum before November 10 would strain a thin secondary. While second-year player Jacob Parrish has successfully transitioned to an outside starting role, fellow 2025 draft pick Benjamin Morrison continues to struggle with durability. Even with these depth concerns, Locker observed that teams prioritizing man coverage—such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and Raiders—might test Tampa Bay’s willingness to shed salary.

Weighing Value On Expiring Contracts With A’Shawn Robinson

Veteran defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson represents the third trade candidate, operating on an expiring one-year agreement. Robinson leads all Buccaneers defenders with an 89.1 overall PFF grade, anchored by an elite 88.8 run-defense grade.

Because Robinson is scheduled to reach free agency in 2027 at age 32, the front office faces a classic evaluation between retaining veteran leadership for a potential turnaround or securing draft capital. Locker identified the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Raiders as organizations that could view Robinson as a viable target if they miss out on primary defensive targets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.