Dallas Cowboys evaluate trade market after loss to Buccaneers

Following a surprising 24-16 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys sit third in the NFC East with a 2-3 record as owner and general manager Jerry Jones aggressively evaluates the trade market. The franchise may not be finished making moves despite recently acquiring cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Future Capital: Dallas parted with a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick for Porter, altering the team’s long-term draft asset pool for future deals.

The Fallout From the Buccaneers Loss

The Thursday night fixture at home against the previously winless Buccaneers exposed deep defensive vulnerabilities that have plagued the franchise for multiple seasons. Despite Tampa Bay starting undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, the Dallas defense allowed 419 total yards. Running back Bucky Irving spearheaded that offensive onslaught with 165 rushing yards, exposing a glaring weakness in the front seven.

Through five games, the Cowboys rank 31st in the league in total defense. They also sit 26th in scoring defense, surrendering an average of 27.2 points per game. These metrics prompted Jerry Jones to execute a notable trade last week, sending a 2028 second-round draft pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Joey Porter Jr.

Evaluating the Porter Trade and Roster Needs

Porter suited up for the Cowboys’ 34-30 victory over the Houston Texans last week, playing 25 defensive snaps as he got acclimated to his new surroundings. However, he missed Thursday’s matchup due to an illness. Without him on the field, the defense turned in another poor performance, highlighting the limits of current depth.

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, a source stated that the Cowboys are going to “turn over every stone in an attempt to get this thing fixed.” That directive points directly toward the possibility of additional trades. Regardless of how Porter performs once he secures a full allotment of snaps, Dallas retains distinct roster needs at linebacker and across the secondary.

Metric / Asset Dallas Cowboys Status Record (Through 5 Games) 2-3 (3rd in NFC East) Total Defense Ranking 31st in NFL Scoring Defense 27.2 points allowed per game Recent Major Additions Joey Porter Jr., Quinnen Williams

Front-Office Pressure and Historical Precedent

The organization has traded for major defensive contributors each of the past two seasons. The front office acquired defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and now Porter. Yet, with progress still failing to materialize on the field, the organization faces mounting pressure to do even more.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.