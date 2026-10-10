Canadiens’ Ivan Demidov sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with lower-body injury

Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov is sidelined for two to four weeks with a lower-body injury and has been wearing a protective boot on his right foot. Marc-Antoine Godin reported the development on the Tellement Hockey podcast, noting the forward’s continued use of the protective boot as the team prepares to navigate its early-season schedule without him.

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Lineup Shuffling: Head coach Martin St-Louis is forced to redraw his top-six forward combinations ahead of the home opener, altering even-strength chemistry and power-play unit deployment.

The Recovery Timeline and Medical Reality

The initial diagnosis places Demidov’s absence between two and four weeks. But the visible presence of a protective boot on his right foot points toward a more conservative rehabilitation path. According to insights discussed by Marc-Antoine Godin on Tellement Hockey, the rookie Russian forward was spotted in the boot through Thursday, dampening any immediate optimism surrounding a rapid return to the ice.

Medical precedent suggests that lower-body injuries requiring immobilization footwear often involve a microfracture or severe contusion. Rushing a high-skill asset back before complete structural healing introduces unnecessary re-injury risk. The Canadiens front office understands the long-term stakes tied to their prized prospect, signaling that a cautious approach will override any temptation to accelerate his return.

Player Injury Status Estimated Timeline Impacted Lines Ivan Demidov Lower-body (Protective Boot) 2 to 4 Weeks Top-Six Forward / PP1 Oliver Kapanen Day-to-day Evaluated Daily Bottom-Six / Special Teams Kaiden Guhle Upper/Lower body recovery Non-contact to contact progression Top-Four Defense

Locker Room Adjustments and Roster Depth

Demidov’s absence forces the coaching staff into an immediate tactical reshuffle. With the young forward missing from recent skates and cancelling scheduled private signing sessions in Toronto and Mascouche, the reality of his injury hit the active roster hard ahead of the home opener. Radio-Canada noted that Demidov missed a recent practice session in Brossard while undergoing treatment, leaving St-Louis to experiment with alternative combinations.

Photo: NHL.com

At the same time, the broader roster is managing multiple health milestones. Defenseman Alexandre Carrier returned to the ice following a precautionary exit in Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to a fall in the second period. Meanwhile, defenseman Kaiden Guhle skated wearing a contact-approved jersey as he works his way back from August adductor surgery, though he is not expected to suit up immediately. Oliver Kapanen remains day-to-day, maintaining a cautious organizational philosophy across the entire medical room.

Strategic Implications for the Home Opener

The timing of Demidov’s injury deals a blow to a Canadiens squad looking to build momentum after securing three out of four possible points on a season-opening road trip. The club now prepares to host the Carolina Hurricanes—the same opponent that eliminated Montreal in five games during the Eastern Conference finals earlier in the year.

As Marqueur.com highlights, the lost production forces supporting forwards to elevate their performance and fill the offensive void. While Godin notes that Demidov’s transition back to skating could progress rapidly once the medical staff grants clearance, the team’s overarching mandate remains clear: protect the long-term health of the franchise foundation over short-term expediency.

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