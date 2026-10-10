McLaren Boss Andrea Stella Dismisses Driver Apologies After Sprint Collision

McLaren boss Andrea Stella dismissed driver apologies after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided on the final lap of the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race. Stella labelled the incident unacceptable and serious as the team fights for the constructors’ championship against Ferrari and Red Bull, according to The Race.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Lando Norris retains high value for constructors’ points despite the late-race spin down to eighth place.

Why Driver Apologies Will Not Fix the Clash

Norris made a move down the inside of Piastri at Turn 5 while battling for fourth place behind Charles Leclerc. Their wheels touched, and race stewards deemed it a racing incident because neither driver was predominantly to blame. Piastri spun into the wall and retired, while Norris recovered to finish eighth and claim a single point.

Stella made it clear that basic apologies miss the broader objective. Norris apologised for instigating the move, but Stella argued that the team requires a collective mindset focused entirely on protecting and promoting team interests rather than individual ambitions.

Driver Sprint Result Championship Impact Lando Norris 8th (1 Point) Retained points finish after recovery Oscar Piastri Retired (DNF) Zero points scored after wall impact

What the Team Management Demands Next

Stella stressed that the financial and material damage harms McLaren’s position in a very close championship battle. Further talks are scheduled during the gap before the United States Grand Prix in Austin to ensure the drivers avoid repeat trouble.

Piastri noted that the situation was entirely unnecessary given the team’s strong position for a solid points haul. Meanwhile, Norris defended his right to attempt the pass, stating that the gap closed more than expected while trying to avoid contact.

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