Lando Norris Defends “Not Smart” Singapore GP Sprint Crash With McLaren Teammate Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided on the final lap of the Singapore Grand Prix Sprint at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, wiping out a potential nine-point haul for McLaren. Sky Sports reported that team leadership was left furious by the intra-team crash.

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Norris salvaged a single point by finishing eighth, but faces a post-race stewards’ investigation that could hand that position to Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Piastri suffered terminal rear-end damage, forcing McLaren mechanics into a high-pressure window to repair his car before qualifying.

The Final-Lap Lunge at Turn 5

The 20-lap Sprint unfolded in mixed conditions following a heavy downpour before the start. Both McLaren drivers circulated closely in fourth and fifth, bottled up behind Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari as the Monegasque driver struggled on worn intermediate tyres. On the final circuit, Norris saw an opening and dove up the inside of Turn 5.

PlanetF1 noted that at the apex, Norris’ front axle was not level with Piastri’s, violating standard racing guidelines regarding overlap.

Motorsport.com confirmed that Norris defended his aggressive maneuver after the checkered flag. “It was a big gap, so I went for it,” Norris said. “The gap closed a bit more than I would have liked, and obviously I’ve had to back out of it because the gap was closing, so I’ve had to try and avoid the incident.” Piastri admitted he did not see his teammate at the apex, telling reporters he was not overly bothered by the position loss in a Sprint, though he acknowledged the heavy workload created for the garage.

Garage Fallout and Stewards’ Investigation

The collision instantly drew the ire of the pit wall. AOL.co.uk reported that McLaren team principal Andrea Stella and chief executive Zak Brown declined all media interviews immediately following the session. Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz noted that Stella stormed back to the garage visibly furious, labeling the incident completely unacceptable for breaking the cardinal rule of motorsport.

Photo: Motorsport.com

Driver Starting Position Sprint Finish Points Scored Lando Norris Grid P4/P5 area P8 1 Oscar Piastri Grid P4/P5 area DNF 0

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle called the move “not smart,” pointing out that swapping fourth and fifth place in a Sprint yielded only a single-point differential for the team. Jenson Button echoed those sentiments on broadcast, describing the maneuver as a heavy lunge that tightened too drastically at the apex.

The Race Against the Clock for Qualifying

Beyond the lost points and the FIA stewards summoning both drivers for a post-race hearing, the physical toll on the machinery created an intense logistical scramble. Motorsport.com detailed that McLaren mechanics faced a strict two-hour window starting at 19:13 local time to replace Piastri’s heavily damaged gearbox and rear suspension before qualifying commenced at 21:30 local time.

Photo: Formula 1

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