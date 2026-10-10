At least fifteen people, including three children, were killed and fourteen others injured on Saturday, October 10, 2026, when Russian forces launched five guided aerial bombs into residential districts of Zaporijjia, according to updates provided by Ukrainian officials. The strike heavily damaged apartment buildings in the regional capital, prompting emergency rescue operations.

The escalation in Zaporijjia—situated only a few dozen kilometers from the frontline—follows recent diplomatic friction over energy sanctions and highlights the severe human cost borne by civilians as diplomatic efforts stall.

Guided Aerial Bombs Strike Residential Quarters

The attack unfolded early Saturday morning when Russian forces deployed five guided aerial bombs directly into civilian neighborhoods. According to a statement from the Ukrainian national police, two of the munitions struck residential apartment blocks.

Initial reports from the police and the regional military administration placed the death toll at eight, but the number climbed. Mykhaïlo Semikin, head of the regional military administration, confirmed the rising casualties. By afternoon updates, Volodymyr Zelensky announced on social media that the death toll had reached fifteen, with fourteen wounded, including two in critical condition.

First responders and volunteers rushed to the scenes of destruction. Daniil Pichkin, a volunteer working at one of the impact sites, described harrowing scenes. He recounted seeing a woman, her husband, and a child trapped under the rubble, noting that while two individuals were rescued from the debris, the young girl did not survive.

Survivors shared testimonies of narrow escapes. Iryna, a 69-year-old resident of one targeted building, told the AFP that she managed to take shelter in her bathroom after noticing warnings of an impending attack. Her elderly neighbors, a couple of friends aged 75, were thrown into the street by the blast wave and did not survive.

Diplomatic Fallout and Accusations Over Energy Agreements

In the wake of the bombing, Volodymyr Zelensky connected the intensified strikes to broader geopolitical shifts, specifically criticizing recent international energy arrangements. The Ukrainian leader denounced an agreement involving the supply of massive quantities of Russian diesel to American and global markets in exchange for the easing of certain sanctions against Moscow.

“Le moindre relâchement de la pression est interprété comme une autorisation de poursuivre les combats, une autorisation de continuer à bombarder les villes”, a écrit le dirigeant ukrainien.

Photo: franceinfo

This political friction unfolds alongside parallel developments. While diplomatic efforts under American mediation to end more than four years of Russian invasion of Ukraine have yielded no results, the situation remains critical.

Date Event / Development Key Details October 10, 2026 Airstrikes on Zaporijjia Five guided aerial bombs hit residential areas; at least 15 dead, 14 injured. October 10, 2026 Casualty Toll Update Three children confirmed among the 15 fatalities; search and rescue operations ongoing. October 2026 Sanctions and Energy Diplomacy Discussions over diesel agreements and concerns regarding sanctions pressure.

Rescue operations in Zaporijjia remain active as municipal services clear heavy rubble from the destroyed residential structures. The regional administration continues to search for people under the rubble of the destroyed buildings.