Mandatory Replacement of Indefinite Driver Licenses Scheduled in Poland

Between 2028 and 2033, Poland will execute a mandatory replacement of approximately 15 million indefinite-term driver’s licenses issued before January 19, 2013. Driven by European Union reforms to standardize driving documents, the phased transition aims to prevent severe administrative gridlock at local communication offices.

The Bottom Line

The Scope: Roughly 15 million indefinite-term licenses issued prior to January 19, 2013, must be replaced under Article 124 of the Act on Vehicle Drivers.

Roughly 15 million indefinite-term licenses issued prior to January 19, 2013, must be replaced under Article 124 of the Act on Vehicle Drivers. The Timeline: The mandatory exchange window runs strictly from January 19, 2028, to January 18, 2033, governed by upcoming ministerial regulations.

The mandatory exchange window runs strictly from January 19, 2028, to January 18, 2033, governed by upcoming ministerial regulations. The Penalties: Driving with an expired document strips validity from the physical card, subjecting motorists to fines during roadside checks.

Why Indefinite Driver’s Licenses Are Expiring Across Poland

The upcoming transition marks the end of an era for Polish motorists holding older permits. Indefinite driver’s licenses will soon fade into history as structural EU regulations mandate uniform documents across all member states. While these legacy documents display no expiration date, their legal lifespan is now tethered to their original year of issuance. Modern blanklets issued under current laws feature strict validity caps—typically a maximum of 15 years for standard categories like category B.

According to Anna Szumańska, the operational scale of this administrative shift is massive. The mandatory exchange encompasses approximately 15 million documents issued prior to January 19, 2013. Although the physical cards lack printed expiration dates, the statutory framework dictates that they cannot remain valid indefinitely.

How the 2028 to 2033 Exchange Schedule Will Operate

To prevent systemic gridlock in municipal offices, the government has established a dedicated five-year window for the transition. Article 124 of the Act on Vehicle Drivers designates the mandatory replacement period from January 19, 2028, to January 18, 2033. Rather than requiring all 15 million drivers to queue simultaneously on day one, the Ministry of Infrastructure will issue a specific executive regulation detailing precise timelines for various cohorts.

Anna Szumańska emphasized that the detailed schedule will account for the technical and processing capacities of the Polish Security Printing Works (PWPW) and local municipal offices. Drivers who prefer not to wait for their designated cohort window retain the legal right to submit an application early on a voluntary basis.

Document Category Issuance Period Replacement Window / Status Indefinite Licenses Issued up to January 18, 2013 Mandatory exchange between January 19, 2028, and January 18, 2033 Time-Limited Licenses Issued from January 19, 2013 onward Renewed periodically upon reaching individual expiration dates (max 15 years)

What Happens If You Miss the Statutory Deadline

Failing to swap out an older document carries direct legal consequences for motorists on the road. Operating a vehicle with a document that has lapsed past its legal expiration date is treated during police stops identically to driving without proper authorization. Motorists caught in this situation face roadside fines.

Photo: Interia Motoryzacja

Crucially, administrative clarifications from the Ministry of Infrastructure distinguish between the validity of the document and the underlying driving privileges. The mandatory replacement invalidates the physical blanklet rather than stripping the motorist of their acquired qualifications. Nevertheless, maintaining an active, current card is a mandatory legal requirement for every active driver.

Current Fees and Administrative Requirements

Drivers navigating standard renewals or opting for early voluntary replacements face a revised fee structure. The standard administrative fee for issuing a new driver’s license is 100 zł (with a planned increase to 115,50 zł), alongside a 40,50 zł charge for international permits. Applicants must submit a current 35×45 mm photograph, present a valid identity document, and complete the official application form at their local county office, city hall, or Warsaw district office.

Photo: Dziennik

Unlike regular renewals driven by medical limitations, the baseline administrative swap for pre-2013 indefinite licenses does not automatically trigger mandatory medical or psychological examinations unless specific health categories or professional requirements dictate otherwise. Drivers can track the production status of their new blanklets digitally via official government portals such as info-kierowca.pl before collecting the physical card.