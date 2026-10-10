BC Lions Clinch CFL Playoff Spot With 41-20 Win Over Redblacks

The BC Lions secured a postseason berth on Mobil Thanksgiving Weekend by defeating the winless Ottawa Redblacks 41-20 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place, as reported by CFL.ca. Quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns, while running backs Zander Horvath and James Butler combined for three rushing scores to push the Lions to a 10-6 record and their ninth win in ten games.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Nathan Rourke’s Ceiling: Completing 25-of-31 passes with 360 yards highlights his performance heading into the stretch run.

Completing 25-of-31 passes with 360 yards highlights his performance heading into the stretch run. Backfield Share Dynamics: Zander Horvath continued his goal-line usage with two majors, while James Butler chipped in 76 rushing yards and a touchdown, highlighting a potent dual-back scheme.

Turning the Slow Start Into a Ninth Win in Ten Games

Clinching a playoff spot appeared an uphill battle for B.C. after opening the campaign with a 1-5 record. But the tape tells a different story of a roster that hit its stride during the autumn push. Friday’s 41-20 decision against Ottawa marked the club’s fourth consecutive victory and its ninth triumph in the last ten outings. “It’s big,” Mathieu Betts said of the milestone, as noted by CFL.ca. “I mean, it’s step one for sure. We’ve got two weeks to get the best seed as possible. We’re well aware of that.”

Here is what the analytics missed regarding Ottawa’s resilience: despite carrying an 0-16 record into Vancouver, the visitors repeatedly pressured the home side. The Redblacks trimmed B.C.’s cushion to just three points in the third quarter before the Lions pulled away late. “Offensively, we had some opportunities and just didn’t make them.”

Offensive Efficiency and Tactical Breakdown

Rourke commanded the pocket with surgical precision, completing 80.6 percent of his pass attempts. Stanley Berryhill III hauled in six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. The scoring onslaught began on the opening possession when Rourke orchestrated a march capped by a short strike to Keon Hatcher Sr.

Player Position Key Statistics Nathan Rourke Quarterback 25/31, 360 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT Zander Horvath Running Back 2 TD James Butler Running Back 8 CAR, 76 YDS, 1 TD McLeod Bethel-Thompson Quarterback 25/35, 253 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT

Ottawa signal-caller McLeod Bethel-Thompson countered with 253 passing yards and a touchdown toss to Daniel Adeboboye, but constant pressure disrupted the Redblacks’ rhythm. B.C.’s front seven brought down Bethel-Thompson, forcing critical turnovers that turned the tide of the matchup. Defensive efforts anchored by Darnell Sankey and Mathieu Betts stifled Ottawa’s progression when the game grew tight in the second half.

Closing Out the Regular Season

The coach praised his group’s poise when Ottawa narrowed the gap. “I think the group believes the next time they take the field that they’re gonna be able to accomplish something great,” the coach remarked, according to CFL.ca. With the postseason ticket punched, the Lions turn their attention to a critical divisional fixture on the road.

Securing the victory over Ottawa locks up the primary objective, but the race for West Division seeding remains wide open.

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