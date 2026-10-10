Nvidia Reportedly Axes RTX 5090 Production to Divert GB202 Chips to Pro Cards

Nvidia has reportedly halted allocations of its large GB202 silicon to the flagship GeForce RTX 5090, directing future chip production entirely toward lucrative professional workstation cards. Industry insiders indicate the consumer line will lose its top-tier GPU, leaving a rumored RTX 5080 24GB to assume the highest-end gaming slot.

The high-end graphics card market faces a major structural pivot as supply shifts away from consumer desktops. Leaker MEGAsizeGPU first surfaced the claim on X with the flat statement that all future GB202 supplies are RTX Pro exclusive , a move corroborated by subsequent factory notifications reported across the hardware community.

GB202 Silicon Shift to RTX PRO Workstations

The GB202 chip serves as the largest Blackwell architecture graphics processor in Nvidia’s catalog. Until now, the silicon powered both the gaming 32 GB RTX 5090 and professional workstation offerings like the 96 GB RTX PRO 6000. With enterprise demand climbing and DRAM costs remaining elevated, the manufacturer is opting to channel its silicon where margins run highest.

On the professional side, the chip drives heavy-duty hardware such as the RTX PRO 6000 with 24,064 CUDA cores and the recently unveiled RTX PRO 5500, which matches the 21,760 CUDA cores of the RTX 5090 while packing 84 GB of memory. AI enterprises and workstation users had already been purchasing consumer-grade 5090 units in bulk as a cost-effective alternative to server hardware, with the top-tier Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 punching above $5,000 as prices reached a new astronomical high. Last month, European listings went past €5,000 while Walmart sold out at $4,299, and the card originally launched in January 2025 at $1,999. Remaining inventory assembled from existing partner supplies of GB202 chips might surface slowly for a short period, although buyers should anticipate further price hikes after those supplies run out.

Factory Notices and the End of RTX 5090 Production

A second hardware source, hongxing2020, circulated a message originating from factory channels detailing the discontinuation timeline. The notice explicitly stated that manufacturing for the flagship consumer card and its regional variants would cease.

Photo: Tech4Gamers

We have received a notification from the factory: NVIDIA will no longer sell any RTX 5090 models, including the D variants. Going forward, the highest-end GeForce model will be the RTX 5080 24GB, and the RTX 5080 16GB version will be discontinued. Please take note. Factory notification via Videocardz

While the hardware maker has not issued a formal end-of-life confirmation, analysts note that existing inventories in retail channels will continue trickling out until stock is exhausted. Given that Blackwell launched at the beginning of 2025, a gradual scaling back of manufacturing is entirely plausible, particularly if Nvidia is gearing up for a future GPU architecture while various insiders point to a 2028 debut for the RTX 60 family.

RTX 5080 24GB Emerges as the New Ceiling for Gamers

To fill the void left at the top of the consumer stack, Nvidia is reportedly preparing an alternative for gamers who wanted the RTX 5090 in the form of the RTX 5080 24 GB model, which will use 3 GB GDDR7 modules instead of 2 GB on the original RTX 5080 16 GB. The current 16 GB RTX 5080 generally retails around $1,499 to $1,999 against a $999 MSRP, though the 24 GB model is expected to cost around $1,999 to $2,999.

Photo: Notebookcheck

Market analysts link this setup to a previously rumored RTX 50 “SUPER” variant that utilized 24 GB of GDDR7 on the identical GB203 die, though uncertainty remains regarding whether they represent the exact same product. SUPER cards reportedly reached board partners in July, only to be put on hold over GDDR7 pricing. Because the RTX 60-series launch is now rumored to be pushed back to 2028, the RTX 5080 24 GB could retain its crown as the premier active GeForce card for an extended duration.